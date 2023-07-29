My favorite columns to write at this time of year are my “fun in the sun” columns. Most of my family and I love the winter because it’s ski time; schussing down the hill is ecstasy for us. But those long nights and cold days — last year dipping to 28 degrees below zero — make us pine for the warmer stuff.

Our family loves to sit out by our pool all summer long. I love hiking, e-biking, golfing with my son Zak. All of those activities when the sun is shining make for the best day out.

But what I don’t want is skin cancer. One of our good friends spent her early years in southern California, basking in the sun whenever she went outside. Now she’s dealing with skin cancers, basal cells and squamous cells, all sun-related. Had she known then, or had her parents known then, what we know now, she may not have these problems today.

Exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays is an issue whenever you’re out in the sun — summer, fall, winter or spring — but there are things you can do to protect yourself. So let’s talk about the different kinds of sunscreens, how to apply them, and all that other good stuff.

There are two basic kinds of sunscreens: Chemical and nonchemical/mineral.

Nonchemical, physical sunscreens generally contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These minerals do not dissolve into your blood, so if you’re concerned about chemicals entering your body, these are the ones to use. The downside is they’re more expensive, cosmetically not elegant (you tend to look like a white ghost), are chalky and take longer to rub in. If you’ve seen lifeguards with a white nose, that’s pure zinc oxide.

Chemical sunscreens generally contain avobenzone, octinoxate and oxybenzone. They absorb UV rays in your skin and convert them to heat that then gets released from your body. I recommend staying away from oxybenzone sunscreens as they seem to be the most troublesome when it comes to skin irritation and other side effects.

Some studies have shown the active ingredients in this type of sunscreen can reach the bloodstream and stay there for days. Whether this has any health implications has never been proven, but you’ll see lots of negative stuff about this on the web. I, myself, am not worried about this from my reading of the studies.

Pick a broad-based sunscreen that says UVA and UVB protection with an SPF of 30 or higher, preferably one that’s water-resistant. Pick one you like the feel of using. I have a stick sunscreen that’s easy to use on my face. It’s not messy or oily, and it doesn’t get my hands all junked up.

If you pick a sunscreen you find aesthetically pleasing, then you’re more likely to use it over and over again. And you do have to reapply it while you’re out there having fun.

I like the sprays, although most dermatologists do not. They’re right that the cream is better, but I know what I’ll use and that’s an important factor.

Now, what about kids? Keep it safe and only use children’s brands. They contain the nonchemical, physical barrier sunscreens, which are safest for kids’ tender skin.

Next, consider clothing. If you look at Bedouins, nomadic people who live in the desert, they don’t walk around in shorts and a tank top. They cover up.

Wearing lightweight long-sleeved tops and bottoms along with a wide-brimmed hat offers you better protection than anything else. If you’re by the pool all day, consider purchasing a swim top. Your arms and shoulders, as well as everything up to your neck, will be protected.

My spin: Fun in the sun means safe fun in the sun. Winter will be here soon enough. Stay well.