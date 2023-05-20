Is this my favorite column of the year? Not really. But it is my favorite time of the year.

With flowers blooming and tree buds popping, the greening up of our state is over the top. It’s a far cry from winter and what I call “mud season,” when our dog Bailey brings nothing but mud into the house. I’ll take the pollen of late spring, thank you, because I don’t have to clean up the mud.

But allergies are a way of life for me and millions of other people. Just look at the antihistamine commercials on TV and radio — billions of dollars are spent on treatment. And we have so many more treatments now than I had back in the day.

When I took Chlor-Trimeton or Benadryl, they worked but made me so sleepy that the cure was worse than the treatment. But thanks to decades of research, and drugs that have been on the market for a long time, if you suffer from allergies these days, you’re in luck as far as relief is concerned. Let’s go through what’s available.

Start with a good, non-drowsy allergy pill such as generic Claritin or Allegra or Zyrtec. If one tablet doesn’t work, take two or four tablets. That’s right, double or quadruple the dose. It’s safe to do and is the best first step to see if the allergy medication will work for you. Of the three, Zyrtec works the best, but it’s most likely to make you a tad drowsy.

Next up are nasal sprays. Now, I’m not talking about Afrin — and all the sprays in that class — those are sprays you can only use for a couple of days or you’ll get hooked on them. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen over the years get addicted to these things and have trouble getting off them. For a cold, two to three days is OK, but for allergies stay away.

The steroid nasal spray the Food and Drug Administration approved for over-the-counter use is fantastic. Flonase generic is a godsend for many. But while allergy pills kick in right away, these things take a day or two to work. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t see relief right away.

Start out with two puffs twice daily. If you get a good result after five or six days, then reduce it to one puff twice daily. Again, wait a few days and see if one puff daily works. That’s the way to determine if this miracle drug hits the spot for you — and you can stay on this all season long.

Beyond those options, there’s now a new over-the-counter spray on the market, Astepro, with azelastine hydrochloride. It’s an antihistamine nasal spray that works within a half-hour. This type of drug used to be available by prescription only for many years, but the FDA has approved it as an OTC medication.

Side effects for some are a bitter taste in the mouth, drowsiness and, as with other nasal sprays, nose bleeds. But it’s worth trying if you’re an allergy sufferer.

Now, if you need eyedrops for itching, start out with Naphcon A and Zaditor, both over-the-counter meds. Go to the pharmacy and ask which eyedrops the pharmacist would recommend. If your eyes continue to itch, you might need a prescription. That’s where a call to your doctor counts.

What if all of this fails? What if you’re swallowing the pills, spraying the spray and dropping liquid in your eyes and you’re still suffering? That’s where your primary care provider might help because they have access to prescription meds. And if that fails, then it’s time for a trip to the allergist.

My spin: Most of the time you can fix the allergy problem by buying off-the-shelf stuff — experiment to see what works for you. If needed, there’s always a health care provider to help. Stay well.