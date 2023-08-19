Olive oil wins again! Want a superfood in your kitchen? Don’t turn to kale. Don’t turn to blueberries. Don’t turn to expensive greens. Turn to olive oil.

Taking a tablespoon of olive oil every day of your life just might keep your brain and your heart intact. And it’s tasty. Here’s the most recent research. The study is unique in that it analyzed the relationship between diet, death and dementia.

But first, let me digress a bit. Those death certificates issued after someone dies — needed for life insurance claims and other things — always have a cause of death. Do you think it’s accurate? Truth is, lots of times, it’s really a best guess.

For more than 45 years, I’ve filled out these things. Why do I say it’s a guess? Let’s suppose someone is 85, has diabetes, hypertension and heart disease and dies overnight. No autopsy, of course.

So the question is, did they die of a heart attack? Quite likely. A stroke? Less likely. A diabetic coma? Not likely at all.

I can’t put down “old age,” it’s not a diagnosis. So I have to pick the most likely cause. Every person who signs these does the same thing.

It’s not a guess if they die from an accident or a fall, or if they die from dementia. Dementia is something that has been slow in coming for the person who died and an obvious call for the death certificate filler-outer.

Now back to the study. The researchers analyzed dietary questionnaires folks filled out as part of a longitudinal study, along with death records from over 90,000 people spanning three decades. More than 4,700 had dementia listed as the cause on their death certificates.

So get this: The people who consumed as little as a couple of teaspoons of olive oil every day had a whopping 28% lower risk of dying from dementia compared with those who never or rarely consumed the stuff. If that’s not a wow, I don’t know what is.

Let’s add this onto the mind-blowing Mediterranean study years ago, which showed that people who had 1 ounce, 2 tablespoons or a handful of nuts every day had a significantly reduced risk — probably 20% to 30% less chance — of dying from a heart attack over a seven-year period. That makes consuming these foods a no-brainer.

Olive oil is clearly a superfood. So why does it work? According to the lead researcher: “Some antioxidant compounds in olive oil can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially having a direct effect on the brain. It is also possible that olive oil has an indirect effect on brain health by benefiting cardiovascular health.”

What kind of olive oil should you have? Only extra virgin, which is made from the first pressing of the olives; it is, essentially, the juice of the olive.

Regular olive oil is heated to extract the oil and refined, while extra virgin olive oil is cold-pressed and left unrefined. Extra virgin olive oil is usually stronger in flavor and darker in color than regular olive oil, and it’s tastier.

I keep several different kinds of olive oil in my cabinet. You should, too. Some are stronger-flavored than others, more robust, while some are gentler.

If you love cooking like I do, then you get to pick the flavor. This is analogous to having different kinds of mustard in your fridge — yellow mustard for those hot dogs you eat in the summer (or at least I do), Dijon for other dishes, honey mustard, etc.

My spin: Incorporating olive oil into your daily routine is a nutritional way to keep your brain and heart healthy. What could be easier? Stay well.