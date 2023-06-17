In the last two weeks, we’ve covered some of the basics of sleep. If you missed those columns, saddle up to the web and find them online, if you’re interested. We covered a lot of ground, but there’s plenty more about sleep that I left out — food, nutrition and medications.

Certain foods can disturb sleep, especially if you have gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD. Eating too late at night might be your problem. Keep it to at least two hours before you shut off the lights.

A bedtime cookie or a scoop of ice cream — though not the typical Wisconsin XL-sized scoop — might be OK. But too much food in your gut when you’re trying to sleep can mean rumbles that make you twist and turn.

Like with coffee and alcohol, see if food is your sleep depriver. One size does not fit all here.

Exercise is good, but too much exercise close to the time for shut-eye may not be good. Again, the two-hour rule might work for you.

I find exercise makes me want to do things, gives me energy to keep going. In the winter, I’ll make a point to do something later in the day because the darkness takes my energy away. In the summer, it’s the opposite, so I keep exercise to the morning.

Next, let’s hop on the drug wagon. First, the stuff you can take without a doctor’s prescription.

Most over-the-counter sleep aids have one of two things: diphenhydramine, an antihistamine found in drugs like Tylenol PM, and doxylamine, found in pills like Unisom. These sedators work by blocking certain brain chemicals.

They are a bit risky for older folks because they may cause dizziness and falls. Like any drug you take, they have effects and side effects. If you’re concerned, a call to your health care provider might help.

Now, what about CBD, cannabidiol? It’s a compound found in marijuana, but not the mind-altering THC, tetrahydrocannabinol.

Some say CBD is awesome. But it’s not regulated by any laws, so you don’t know what you’re getting. I have no idea how to judge whether the brand you get has any CBD in it at all or too much. Buyer beware.

And while we’re on the topic of marijuana, what about gummies? Yes, gummies. That’s one way you can get marijuana.

Interesting how this drug — which, according to the federal government, is a dangerous narcotic in the same class as heroin and cocaine — has become so popular, especially among older adults. On the whole, these folks are not interested in breaking the law. Heaven forbid, as my mom would say.

If you want try it, in Wisconsin it means crossing the border to the states of Illinois or Minnesota, where marijuana use is legal. Or just ask a 20-something kid. But be careful. The stuff around today is super-potent compared to what I grew up with (and, yes, I did imbibe when I was in my 20s).

Start with a small dose of 1 to 2 milligrams at most. For some, it relaxes and smooths things out, while for others, it causes dysphoria, an out-of-body feeling that isn’t pleasant. It can affect the older brain differently than the young ’uns.

And if you’re going the “doobie” route and smoking it, again, be careful. One toke can put your body down. There are too many trips to the ER for adults who overindulged when they didn’t mean to.

If you noticed, I didn’t mention the e-cig options for vaping THC. It’s not as safe as toking regular weed. The gas in the e-cig is hotter than the smoke from natural cannabis.

Now, what about melatonin? It’s gained lots of traction, and I do think it works, it’s safe for you, safe for kids, even safe for infants. Buy a house brand — why? Because a big store is more likely to stand behind their brand as having what the label says, since they don’t want bad publicity.

Or go to my favorite website for this, consumerlab.com. Ted Cooperman, M.D., the doctor who runs this website, has done a fantastic job over the decades since he started it. The site provides the full rundown on melatonin and other supplements you may want to take.

It costs money to sign up for access to the site, but if you’re like me, thrifty, you’ll recoup that cost by buying the best supplement for the best price.

Next week, we’ll talk about prescription drugs that can help with sleep. Stay well.