Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Almost all of you know someone who has had breast cancer. That’s how common it is. Each year in the U.S., there are 264,000 cases of breast cancer and 42,000 women who die from it. It’s an awful cancer that robs too many women, young and old, of a good life.

The main tool in the fight against breast cancer — and I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know — is screening. That’s why the new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force are so important. Updated recommendations are that breast cancer screening should start earlier, at age 40.

Before we dive into the specifics, let me tell you about the USPSTF.

There are multiple organizations, good ones, that put out guidelines. For cancer, recommendations are made by the American Cancer Society, the National Cancer Institute, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Physicians and others.

Sometimes the guidelines are all the same and sometimes they differ. I mention this because when all the guidelines are not congruent, it can be confusing to you and me. Which recommendations should I follow? That’s not a small question when I’m taking a stand and your health care provider is deciding what to do.

The USPSTF is very conservative with their guidelines. They are not the first to recommend something — they’re usually in “wait and see” mode. They grade the quality of the overall evidence for a service on a three-point scale (good, fair, poor, worthless).

Good means evidence includes consistent results from well-designed, well-conducted studies in representative populations that directly assess effects on health outcomes. I won’t go into more on this system right now — I’ll do it in a different column — but needless to say, they sift and winnow and come up with what they think is good science.

So when the USPSTF says to start screening for breast cancer at 40, I’m for it. It’s how I base my recommendations.

We have seen an alarming increase in breast cancer among younger women, especially Black women.

They now recommend that all women who are at average risk for breast cancer should start getting regular mammograms at age 40 every other year.

Before this, the USPSTF recommended talking to your health care provider and then deciding. It was a noncommittal sort of ho-hum and perhaps kind of thing. Now, it’s clear: Start screening at 40 because significant risk starts at 40.

The reason they didn’t do this earlier was that they were concerned earlier screening would do more harm than good, leading to unnecessary treatment in younger women, including biopsies that turned out to be negative. This is a big issue in medicine. Too much testing can lead to too many unnecessary and potentially harmful procedures.

I agree we need to do smart testing and not over-testing. But when it comes to these new guidelines, I think smart testing means every two years, starting at 40 — and while we’re on cancer screening, colon cancer screening starts at 45, not 50.

The real question is why are we seeing breast cancer in younger and younger women? The answer, according to Dr. Carol Mangione, immediate past chair of the USPSTF is, well, we don’t really know. It’s just like colon cancer, it’s happening in younger and younger people.

Now what about women over 75? The task force says we don’t know if screening matters. We know a lot of older women get breast cancer, but there just aren’t enough studies and data to see if screening in this senior population works. That’s where a good discussion with your health care provider counts. You’re the one who should make the choice.

So you may have noticed I haven’t talked about self-examination in regard to breast cancer. Remember when we said every woman, once a month, should conduct a self-exam of her breasts and if she felt something abnormal, see a health care provider?

Newer studies have shown that most women are in tune enough with their bodies to notice something abnormal during the course of everyday living. When they shower or just go about their regular grooming, they are likely to feel a lump or anything else unusual, and that’s good enough without a regular self-exam. Women are smart enough to notice something and ask a health care provider.

Oh, and by the way, when it comes to lumps, men get them, too. There were 2,400 cases of breast cancer in men last year with 500 deaths. Hey, guys, if you have a breast lump, see your doctor to check on it.

My spin: Times change, recommendations change. If we follow the new breast cancer screening guidelines, we’ll save lives. Science marches on. Stay well.