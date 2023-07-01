OK, you know the drill by now. Eat less food and you’ll lose weight. It’s all about calories, calories, calories.

But did you know that how you get those calories makes a difference? Sure you did. I’ve told you eating an apple is better than drinking apple juice. The apple has fiber, and that’s better.

When we make juice, we tend to drink too much of it — 8 ounces of apple juice is like half a Snickers candy bar, when it comes to calories. And I can easily drink a good, tall 12-ounce or 16-ounce serving without thinking about it. Liquid Snickers is what it is.

Now it turns out there is more to this story than ever before. Recent research shows that ultra-processed foods make you fat. That’s right — how the calories are made changes how your body processes them.

I find the study rather shocking. Actually, I shouldn’t because I realize we don’t know what’s causing the obesity epidemic. Maybe I should have looked more closely at industrialized food. But I, like nearly everyone interested in the science behind obesity, had a blind spot there.

Let’s look at the research. It will take your breath away, I promise you.

Kevin Hall, a senior investigator at the National Institutes of Health, designed a study to find out what role ultra-processed foods played in causing obesity. He put together the first randomized, controlled study ever to compare an ultra-processed diet to one based on less processed foods.

Hall used the NOVA classification system, which was developed by Brazilian researchers and categorizes foods based on how much processing they undergo. NOVA classifies foods into four groups based on the type of processing: unprocessed and minimally processed foods, processed culinary ingredients, processed foods and ultra-processed foods.

Unprocessed or minimally processed foods include things like fresh or frozen vegetables, while more processed foods, like tuna in oil, generally are foods that have two or three ingredients. And then there are the ultra-processed foods, which are created with formulations of ingredients made using industrial techniques.

Examples are: carbonated drinks; margarines and spreads; store-bought chocolate chip cookies, pastries and cakes; breakfast cereals and “energy” bars; “energy” drinks; hot dogs, sausages and other similar processed meats; instant soups and ramen — I could go on and on. It’s not just the obvious items like the Twinkie; it’s plenty of other stuff, too.

For his study, Hall recruited 20 healthy adult volunteers to stay at an NIH facility for four weeks. Participants were randomly assigned to either an ultra-processed or a minimally processed diet for two weeks straight, then they switched.

Everyone every day could each as much food as they wanted. That’s right, eat as desired. People on the ultra-processed diet ate meals like canned beef ravioli, tater tots, hot dogs, and chicken salad made with canned chicken. The unprocessed diet mainly featured fruits, vegetables and unprocessed meats — think baked cod served with a baked potato and steamed broccoli.

Both groups were served twice as many calories as they would need to maintain their body weight, And here’s the key: Both diets were nutritionally matched in terms of sugar, salt, fiber, carbohydrates, fat and protein.

The results took Hall by surprise.

“I had sort of expected that ... there wouldn’t be any difference,” he said. “But in fact, what we saw was that when they were on the ultra-processed diet, they were eating about 500 calories per day more than when they were on the unprocessed diet, and they were gaining weight and gaining body fat.”

On average, participants put on about 2 pounds each on the processed diet. Meanwhile, people on the unprocessed diet ended up eating less and lost weight.

My spin: It’s not just the food you eat, it’s how the food you eat is processed. There is something in ultra-processing — maybe the ingredients, maybe the texture, who knows what — that is making us fatter and fatter and some people sicker and sicker.