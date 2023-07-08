Dear Readers: In order to keep doing what I’m doing, I have to keep up-to-date. There are multiple journals I read, some in more detail than others. Several times a year, many of the journals list studies they find most interesting. I thought I would share some of what I’ve learned.

Compression stockings

When you go on an airline, should you wear compression stockings? As many of you know, DVT, or deep vein thrombosis clots in the lower legs, can be a complication of airline travel, especially if you’re on long flight.

Getting up frequently during the flight and walking around is an excellent way to decrease your risk. But if you’re in a window seat, as I always like to be, it’s a drag asking the people next to you to get up when you leave and when you return to your seat.

And if it’s a nighttime trip, forget it. So I tend just to sit down and stay there, unless Mother Nature calls.

A review paper in the American Academy of Family Physicians discussed this very topic. Looking at various studies, they concluded that wearing compression stockings on flights more than five hours long reduced the risk of asymptomatic DVTs.

But notice the word asymptomatic. There was no good data that showed wearing the stockings reduced the risk of symptomatic DVTs.

My spin: I agree with the American Society of Hematology with its recommendation that if you are at risk for DVTs, you should wear the stockings.

The major risk factors are if you’re over 60, recently had surgery, are pregnant, are significantly overweight, have cancer or heart failure, have a previous history of DVTs, or have a genetic predisposition to them. In such cases, you need to wear the stockings. I think this includes about half or more of those flying today.

I found some compression stockings on the web for about $15. Get ones that say 10mm to 20mm — that’s all the compression you need. And buy ones that are larger than you think you’ll need, as they’ll be easier to put on.

Kids with a fever

Ah, I remember when our kids were young. We have seven grandchildren now. When they’re sick, the memory of when our kids were sick comes back.

When our children were young, the choice for reducing a fever was between baby aspirin and Tylenol, which is acetaminophen. We don’t use aspirin in kids now because of the risk of Reye’s syndrome, a potentially fatal complication in children. But we now use ibuprofen.

So which one is better, ibuprofen or acetaminophen? A meta-analysis of data from the American Academy of Family Physicians showed that ibuprofen is more effective than acetaminophen in reducing fever in kids under 2 years of age.

Some parents alternate between the two, which you can safely do. It’s also important with kids to keep them hydrated. If you don’t keep up the fluids, you’ll never get the fever down.

Now what about that old folk remedy of applying rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol) to the skin? Don’t do it. It is extremely unsafe. The alcohol can be absorbed into an infant’s skin, causing seizures, brain damage and heart problems. It’s one of those old remedies that is best kept in the medicine cabinet.

But there is one more thing to discuss about a fever. Be aware that it’s the body’s natural way to fight an infection. If the fever is mild, less than 102, and your child isn’t too uncomfortable, then you might just use a cool, damp washcloth to help soothe them.

Just that remedy can help your child get through the night, and help get you a good night’s sleep, too. Stay well.