Dear Doc: My mom recently went to the doctor. She’s a young 80-year-old. She still lives at home, drives, pays her own bills and even does her own income taxes.

But she does have some medical problems and had some new symptoms, so she went to her doctor. When I asked her what the doctor said, my mom answered, “Oh, she said everything was just fine, come back to see her in a year.”

I was flabbergasted. My mom had problems. Why didn’t the doctor talk to her about them? I do like the doctor. She’s a kind, considerate, empathetic person. But somehow, I think my mom fell between the cracks. Any advice? — J.N., from Up North

Dear Up North: You bring up so many issues with your question. I started medicine back in the 1970s, when we supposedly had lots of time to spend with our patients. Medicine was not the same.

We did one physical in the morning and one in the afternoon, with some pelvic exams (women needed one yearly back in the day) in between.

That would never work today — not at all. We see people today with all sorts of medical problems that simply take more time. We’re living longer, people have more problems, they take longer.

People have this rosy picture of that old TV doctor, like “Marcus Welby, M.D.” But that depiction was never really true and couldn’t be further from it today.

With more complex patient histories, more medications and more required care — not to mention the electronic health chart, which needs more attention — you’re right, the patient falls between the cracks.

But all is not lost, by any means. We have better drugs, better technology, better immunizations than ever before. And with the electronic record, you also can get better care.

I have some suggestions for helping your mom get more out of her next doctor visit.

First off, think about what you want out of the visit. Is it a simple check-in? Are there new problems? What would your mom want? Maybe you need clarification about screenings, medications, family history, stuff like that.

Next, go with your mom when she heads to the doctor. You’re her advocate. She might not bring up things she should.

For example, she might be embarrassed about a vaginal discharge, or constipation, or leaky plumbing. You can be there to pipe up. She might feel more comfortable with you telling the health care provider something, rather than her doing it.

Bring some questions — and when I say some, I mean three. That’s right, three questions. You may want more answered, but the average provider has 20 to 30 minutes. If you bring in a laundry list, you won’t get the time and consideration you need.

If you have lots more questions, make another appointment. That might mean more work on the part of you and your mom, and another co-pay, but you’ll get the details you need if your mom has complex problems.

Finally, read up. And I mean get your information from reliable sources, such as my column, radio show or TV appearances on Madison’s WISC-TV News 3. I try my hardest to give you the best information around.

There is so much misinformation on the web and so much good information on the web, so choose your sources carefully. If you go to a site for a top university medical school or a great clinic that produces lots of good information, like Mayo, Cleveland Clinic or Johns Hopkins, you’ll get the best information there is.

Medicine continually changes. That’s the basis of science. When we make a pronouncement — take this medication for this problem — it’s always tempered with the idea that science marches on. We learn new things and change accordingly.

For example, I once said everyone over a certain age should take a baby aspirin every day. I don’t say that anymore. I say those at risk should consider it, if they have diabetes, for example. It’s no longer a blanket recommendation.

Another example: Years ago we thought estrogen for menopausal women was like discovering the Fountain of Youth. No more. It has side effects. Good for some, but not good for all.

My spin: The well-prepared patient absolutely gets the best care. And for those who don’t advocate for themselves, who don’t speak up, you just might want to listen in. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.