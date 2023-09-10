I go in and out of suggesting fish oil. Why? For a bunch of reasons.

First is that we know fish is good for us to eat. Really good. One of the key points of the king of diets, the Mediterranean diet, is eating fish twice a week.

If you think you can get the same benefit from fish oil supplements, think again. All you have to do is bite into a great piece of salmon, a fantastically flavorful high-oil fish, then bite into a capsule of fish oil and you’ll see what I mean.

You don’t serve fish oil to your guests, do you? That’s because it’s not just the oil in fish, it’s other stuff Mother Nature puts into it.

But fish oil contains lots of Omega 3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA. You can get different Omega 3s, probably just as good, from nuts and seeds. Just Google it, and you’ll see which ones are best.

The health benefits claimed by fish oil enthusiasts include helping with inflammatory arthritis, maintaining muscle mass, preventing cancer, keeping your memory intact and treating depression. Anything that says it does this much sounds fishy to me.

So what does the data say?

There is some good evidence fish oil reduces triglycerides, a lipid similar to cholesterol that’s bad for your heart. That’s the same thing done by a drug called Vascepa, approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Vascepa clocks in at $450 per month without insurance, while the same amount of fish oil at your local drug store is about $10. I’ll stick with the nonprescription fish oil, which, in my mind, is just as good.

Some studies show it might help lower blood pressure, reduce blood clotting, be good for your heart, prevent strokes, reduce gout flares, help with dry eyes, and may reduce the risk of getting atrial fibrillation. These are studies that have some scientific backing.

So which fish oil supplement should you get? For that, I go to Consumerlab.com. I like this site because it does independent research like Consumer Reports. You do have to pay for the subscription (the benefit of not having to answer to commercial sponsors).

The cheapest fish oil Consumerlab.com found within its quality ratings was the Costco brand, at 2 cents per capsule. A similar capsule at GNC cost about 25 cents.

Now, these are not exact comparisons, as the products have slightly different concentrations. But clearly, the ones you get at big-box stores, with their name on it, tend to have the best price. And they stand by their product because they don’t want to get dinged by someone who finds it doesn’t have what they say it does.

If you decide you want to try fish oil, you might want to refrigerate it after it’s open. It will keep longer and taste better. If you find you have fish breath after taking them, then freeze the capsules. I don’t know for sure if that works, but people have told me it does.

My spin: There is no downside to taking fish oil except price (if you buy an expensive one), fish breath and the need to swallow another pill.

The newer studies show it has promise as a supplement, but if you think it replaces eating fish as part of your diet, think again. Fish is fish is fish. Stay well.