Dear Doc: Every time I go into my doctor’s office, I get scared. My blood pressure is elevated. But when I measure it at home, it’s just fine. My doctor wants to change my medicine because my pressure is too high. Which reading is correct, my home blood pressure or the office one? I’m confused. — M.R., from Minneapolis

Dear M.R.: This is an important question, considering half of all adults in the U.S. today have high blood pressure. And the treatment of high blood pressure is one of the miracles of medical science.

President Franklin Roosevelt’s blood pressure was 350/195, a number that seems so out-of-the-park ridiculous today. There were no blood pressure pills around in those days. None.

FDR died at 63 from a stroke, undoubtedly due to his smoking, eating wrong and lack of exercise. But the most important factor was his high blood pressure.

Strokes have dropped by great measure, nearly 70% since 1960, due to less smoking, better eating, more exercise and control of cholesterol. But by far the biggest reason for this change is the treatment of high blood pressure.

We have so many good medications today, with fewer side effects than ever. Yet even with that, we have lots of people whose blood pressure is not controlled.

First off, you might have white-coat hypertension. That’s where your adrenaline goes up when you walk in that clinic door.

When taking your blood pressure at home, use a good blood pressure cuff. If in the market for a new one, I’d recommend any of the Omron ones, or the Greater Goods Smart Blood Pressure Monitor. These are the most reliable, from what I’ve read. And to see how to put on the cuff correctly, go to YouTube and search for “How to take blood pressure correctly” and you’ll find some easy-to-watch videos which will show you the right way to do it.

If you have an old machine, take it into your doctor’s office and check it to see if your reading is like theirs. If it is, then yours is OK.

A recent study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine showed conclusively that using home blood pressure cuffs can cut down on heart attacks and strokes — saving lives. The researchers projected we could reduce heart attacks by 5% and strokes by 4% with home monitoring.

This is important for all of us, but especially for brown and Black Americans, who have a higher prevalence of stroke than white Americans.

Hypertension is generally defined as having a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg, or a diastolic BP greater than 80 mmHg. Measuring it accurately is an important part of treatment.

Doing this at home puts you in charge. I like that idea. I like the idea of taking control of your health — when you can measure your blood pressure, you’re more involved, you’re more likely to take your medication, you’re more likely to notice if things are going south.

As you get older, you’re more likely to need multiple medications to control your blood pressure. I can’t tell you how many patients have said to me over the years, “I don’t want to take another pill.”

Really? If another pill, especially an inexpensive generic one — which is what most blood pressure pills are these days — saves you from the disability of having a stroke, why wouldn’t you take it? It’s not hard to swallow two or three pills any more than it is to swallow just one, but lots of people simply don’t do it.

There are lots of reasons for this, from the perceived inconvenience of swallowing multiple pills, to a fear of side effects, to a preference for home remedies, or just plain stubbornness. Whatever the reason, the key is to get your blood pressure under control.

My spin: Too many people don’t know they have high blood pressure or do not have it under perfect control. Getting a home blood pressure device is a key to good control.

No one wants a heart attack or stroke if they can prevent it. One component of optimal health is well-controlled high blood pressure. Stay well.