I love to bike. I have ever since I learned on Jordy Lewis’ bike as a kid. Some kids do it naturally, but for me, the nerd that I am, it took a while.

My dad once won a 24-inch bike from a Sylvania bulb display contest in the Neisner Brothers five-and-dime he managed. But I was only 6 years old and the bike was too big for me. He put blocks on the bike pedals, but I continued to fall off. It wasn’t fun.

Jordy had a smaller bike, 14-inch, I think, and off I went. Ah, those memories never fade.

I mention this because picking the right bike is important for any biker. And although size may count in some things, on a bike it’s critical.

In researching bikes recently, I Googled “NY Times and e-bikes,” and here are the headlines that popped up first:

What is an e-bike, are they safe?

Should you buy an e-bike for your children?

E-bikes are convenient, but they also cause fatal fires

How e-bike battery fires become deadly crisis in New York

Nothing popped up about how much fun they were, how good they were for you, only how bad they were, the problems they caused, etc. They are clearly against e-bikes.

Now, there may be a reason here, similar to the jogging lobby — of which I was once a member. Jogging was thought to be the ultimate, walking not so much.

Here we are 50 years later with all sorts of long-term injuries from jogging showing that, yes, jogging is good, but it’s not the be-all and end-all. Walking is good, too.

Perhaps the writers at the Times think e-bikes are not for real bikers. Real bikers break a sweat when they go uphill (true). E-bikers, the Times appears to think, just glide up those hills, sweat-free, so they must be cheating. A Woose. I do think that attitude is pervasive among manual bikers. So for all you e-bikers, be aware such prejudice is here to stay. Just get over it, and move on, and proudly glide up those hills effortlessly.

Quick aside about bikes here: A good friend of mine said she’s going to stay off any bike because she’s worried about falling and getting a subdural hematoma, a life-threatening problem. Of course, that’s a true worry and something to consider, but my favorite Aunt Myrtle fell on the way to her mailbox, on a bright summer day, got a subdural hematoma and died at the age of 92. So you could use my friend’s same no-biking reasoning in that situation to say, don’t walk to the mailbox or you’re likely to get a subdural hematoma.

Any biking of any sort is a risk, but so many other things we do are risky, too. We have to decide for ourselves what risks we’re willing to take. I’d love to use an electric scooter or skateboard, for example, but that’s a risk too high for me to stomach. But an e-bike? Yes. I downhill ski, which is certainly dangerous, but I love it so I’m willing to take that risk. But horse riding? I’ve always wanted to learn, but I think my time has passed.

So now let me tell you why I think you should consider an e-bike.

Why get one? As our bodies age, they begin to break down, just like cars do. Anything to get you out of your chair and off your screen is worthwhile. Movement of any sort improves cardiovascular health, maintains clarity, helps with weight loss and is just darn fun.

Biking offers low-impact mobility. It takes the stress off the joints, knees, back, hips. It lowers cancer risk, as do all forms of exercise. It strengthens immunity, is good for your heart and lungs, and improves muscle strength, as long as you keep moving those pedals.

Biking also keeps your brain active by stimulating the hippocampus, which is responsible for cognition and memory. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Studies show that people who are physically active are less likely to experience a decline in their mental function and have a lowered risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Physical activity is one of the known modifiable risk factors for dementia.”

And finally, biking can widen your social circle. Bikers are fun, and they’re fun to be with. Many people bike with others. It’s a way to expand your social network. Seniors who play together will live longer!

My spin: If you haven’t tried an e-bike, do so. You can rent them all over the place. Take a spin once or twice, and you’ll be hooked. If you buy one, look around. Look at some good sites to see which one is right for you. I bought a step-through model from Rad Power Bikes, out of Seattle. It has big, fat tires and is a perfect fit for my 75-, soon to be 76-year-old body. It’s a blast! Stay well.