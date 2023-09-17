Dear Readers: Let me start with a toast I learned recently. I think you’ll like it.

There are good ships and bad ships

There are wooden ships and pirate ships

And ships that sail the sea

But the best ships are friendships

Let’s give a toast to thee.

And with that, I want to raise my glass to toast Tom Clark, my co-host on “Zorba Paster On Your Health” for more than 30 years. Yep, count ’em — three decades. That’s a wow.

The show has had, in the vernacular of show biz, legs. It’s been airing for a long, long time. And it’s also had sea legs, a steady sense of balance and purpose.

Why is that? Because of the chemistry Tom has brought to the show week after week after week.

First, some history here. Tom is a radio jockey. He earned his chops when he owned a radio station in Sauk City, then transitioned to the job of morning host on Wisconsin Public Radio.

His interviews were legendary. He didn’t let anyone get away with anything when it came to answering the questions.

One day decades ago, his producer, Monika Petkus, called me to ask if I would do a live interview about influenza. I had known Monika from years back when I was at UW-Madison as an undergrad.

My first response was nope. No way was I going to be on the air live, answering questions. But she cajoled me, twisted my arm into doing it, and I fell in love with the microphone.

Soon, I was a regular guest on Tom’s show, sometimes doing a full hour interview. That’s when we all got together and planned a regular weekly show, the one you hear today. It was a team effort then, and it’s a team effort now.

Back to Tom. For me, Tom is what Ed McMahon was to Johnny Carson and what George Fenneman was to Groucho Marx. I could go on and on, but the point here is that without fun, vibrancy and chemistry, the show would have been a dud. Poof. Gone long ago.

It’s the mixture of laughter and interview skill that made Tom the perfect co-host for all these years.

But, to quote Lewis Carroll’s poem “The Walrus and the Carpenter” (for I do love a good Carroll quote):

“The time has come,” the Walrus said,

“To talk of many things:

Of shoes — and ships — and sealing-wax —

Of cabbages — and kings —

And why the sea is boiling hot —

And whether pigs have wings.”

Tom Clark is retiring. He’s leaving the show, after 32 years. Tom is 87, and he’s hanging up the shingle — oh, I mean dropping the mike. He’s signing off.

He’s saying, for those old enough to remember Jimmy Durante’s famous radio show signoff, “Good night, Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are.”

I will miss him. I will miss him dearly. I will miss his sense of humor, the fact that he doesn’t really care about what he eats, as long as it’s nourishing. I will miss the tofu jokes, and more tofu jokes, the fun times, all of that.

You can’t replace Tom. You can’t replace a friend. No one can. Each and every friend we have is unique.

But I have a new buddy now, Karl Christenson. Karl is not in my generation. He’s not a boomer, he’s a Gen Xer, in the same generation as my kids. And he has kids of his own a bit older than my grandchildren.

So it’s a different mix here, it has a different zip, different sound, different vibe, a certain je ne sais quoi that I like. Really like.

Karl is a funny, happy guy who loves to make jokes, especially puns, which I like and my granddaughter would laugh at. That’s a good thing when you’re entertaining. When laughter fills the air, people listen.

I’ve worked with Karl as the fill-in host over the past few years, during COVID and when Tom has taken time off. So I know we’re in good hands.

Karl has been the show’s executive producer for the past decade. He writes and records all the funny theme songs (like “Grammar Police”). He has even been nominated for an Emmy and has won numerous journalism awards for his work at WPR.

He’s an authentic, witty, charming, energetic, guy I know you folks will love. I am thrilled to have him as my new sidekick.

So, with that, please raise your arm with another toast, to my new co-host, Karl Christenson. I’m lifting an imaginary beer right now (actually, it’s an espresso because it’s morning as I write this), toasting to success. Have fun on the ride, Karl. Stay well.