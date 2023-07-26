Singer Diana Ross is coming to the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Sept. 12.

The 79-year-old musical legend, and one-time lead singer for The Supremes, is stopping in Madison on her “The Music Legacy Tour,” which started last month in California.

Tickets for the reserved-seating, all-ages show are $76, $126, $176 and $226 before tax and service charges.

The tour will celebrate Ross' No.1 hits as a solo artist and with The Supremes, Motown's most successful 1960s act and one of the world's best-selling female groups ever.

The Supremes were the most top-charting girl group in history, with 12 No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," "Stop! In the Name of Love," and "Love Child."

Ross left the Supremes in 1970, and found success in a solo career with the release of her self-titled debut album with its single, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

She last played Madison at Overture Hall eight years ago with her daughter, Rhonda Ross, in a tour called "In The Name of Love."

Diana Ross & The Supremes played the Field House in Madison on March 5, 1968, according to the website setlist.fm.

Based on recent shows, setlist.com reported that Ross will perform "I'm Coming Out," "More Today Than Yesterday," "Come See About Me," "Baby Love," "Stop! In the Name of Love," "You Can't Hurry Love," "Love Child," "The Boss," "Upside Down," "It's My House," "Chain Reaction," among other songs.