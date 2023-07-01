Second-generation Norwegian Duane Skaar grew up on a farm near Nora, between Madison and Cambridge. Though he still had to get up before 5 a.m. to milk the cows, he loved to go to Turner Hall in Madison as a young man for nighttime polka dances. He never brought a date, “because he wanted to dance with all the girls," according to his wife, Dorothy.

But one night Duane asked one of Dorothy’s girlfriends about her, then invited the young woman on to the dance floor.

“I was speechless, because he was so popular,” said Dorothy, now 88. “I’d heard he was wild. But I liked wild! So when I saw he was interested in me, I took a second look.”

When Duane asked Dorothy if he could take her home after the dance, “I said, ‘If you’re going to take me home you also have to pick me up,’” to make it an official date, she said.

The two soon became a regular pair on the dance floor, and continued to dance well into Duane’s 80s. “We danced every chance we got,” he said.

“We even danced at the half-time of the Wisconsin basketball years ago” when the Badgers used to hold mid-game polka contests.

June 8 was Duane Skaar’s 90th birthday. It was also his 66th wedding anniversary. Since they met in that 1950s dance hall, he and Dorothy built a life on their Deerfield farm that is a story of hard work, tradition, a tight-knit Wisconsin community and plenty of joy.

“You don’t see them do it anymore, but my family used to go dancing as a group,” Duane said. “They’d dance with each other’s wife.” A neighbor lady “always pulled me on the dance floor, so by high school I was a pretty good dancer.”

That earned him the high school nickname “Old-Timer” because he could just about out-dance anybody when it came to old-time music.

When Dorothy sent in a 90th birthday salute for Duane to be noted on the Channel 15 TV news, that’s how she listed his name.

“That’s how people know him,” she said. “Duane ‘Old-Timer’ – so people knew who we were talking about.” Today, the Skaars are probably the oldest couple in their area. “He kind of grew into his name,” she said.

Dorothy grew up near Hollandale and Blue Mounds the daughter of Swiss immigrants and one of nine. “With World War II – I remember that – and being poor, with nine children on a rented farm,” life was tough and full of chores like shocking and husking the corn and driving the horses, she said. When she had time, she taught herself to dance by practicing alone in the driveway.

When she graduated high school in Barneveld at age 16, Dorothy moved to Madison and took a job at the Department of Motor Vehicles. It was enough to convince her that working in an office was not for her.

“I couldn’t stand it,” she said. “You had to wear nylons. And heels.”

She and Duane decided to get married on his birthday in 1957 because the date worked out for both families. Over the next six decades, they raised two sons (now farmers themselves), grew tobacco and ran a dairy farm. They’ve long had horses, including Belgian draft horses that earned Duane a 2010 spot in the Wisconsin Horse-Pullers Association Hall of Fame.

“I ran coon dog trials for many years. Then I sort of went to horses,” said Duane, who wears a Red Man cap from his many years also working as a tobacco buyer.

For 42 years, Duane also played baseball with the Cottage Grove and Deerfield teams. “I missed only one game in 42 years. That was my wedding day,” he said.

He still tries to take in every Utica baseball game. And each morning, though retired, Duane takes a drive through the area in his pickup, visiting farm fields and neighbors on the back roads.

“I don’t like that recliner. I don’t like sitting in the house,” he said, pointing to the armchair in the couple’s spacious living room, filled with charming farm antiques.

Retirement suited Dorothy just fine, she said. She prefers a quieter life of reading, watching movies and going to weekly coffee chats with friends at a Cambridge cafe. Both she and her husband do love a competitive game of euchre, though.

“When we were young, we never sat still,” Duane said.

“We went to a lot of dances,” Dorothy agreed. “We’d do the swing. The polka. Waltzes. The two-step.”

On their anniversary, just at the start of National Dairy Month, the two spent a fairly quiet day at home. Friends dropped by. As a birthday gift for Duane, Dorothy hired sign painter Daniel Erman to repaint the draft horse statue that sits along the road in front of their property, welcoming visitors.

They love sharing old stories. After all, there are many.

“I was lucky,” said Duane. “I got to be a farmer all my life.”