During the final bows after the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Cinderella Sunday, a fairy tale came to life.

The actor who played the prince got down on one knee and proposed marriage to the actress who played Cinderella.

"Two years ago, I was awake at night hoping, praying to God, that someone would come into my life and love all the things that I love and do all the things that I do and be my everything. And yes, I found her. She is my angel," Gabe Hanna said on stage before asking Ella Rose Kleefisch to marry him.

The crowd went wild, especially the friends and family of the couple who packed the first two rows.

"Those two miraculously found each other," said Joel Kleefisch, Ella's father. "They've got so many of the same interests. They're blessed with angelic singing voices and love of theater, and for them to be cast as Cinderella and Prince Charming is art imitating life imitating art."

Another life-imitating-art aspect of the story is that in this version of Cinderella, the title character often goes by Ella and is listed as Ella in the program.

Hanna, 24, who grew up in Janesville and graduated from UW-Madison in 2020 with a degree in theater and drama, said he met his now-fiancée, 20, two years ago through the dating app Bumble.

"It was in the midst of Covid, and we were, I guess, both down on our luck finding somebody that we wanted to share parts of our lives with," he said. "We wanted to meet new people. We wanted to potentially find somebody to go on this journey of dating, if not finding somebody to fall in love with."

He said they found each other's profiles online. "I guess you can say we both swiped right."

Hanna said they started talking, connected well, and went on their first date. The second date went even better, and three dates later, he asked her to be his girlfriend, "and now the rest is history."

He said being cast opposite each other in the leading roles, rehearsing and performing, made for a romantic summer. "It's been a dream knowing that I was going to do this and trying to keep this secret was even more of a delight."

Ella Kleefisch, who will be a junior at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, majoring in communications with a minor in museum studies, said Hanna hid his plan well. "I definitely was not expecting it this soon.... I was absolutely flabbergasted, for sure."

She is the daughter of Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as Wisconsin's lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2019 under Gov. Scott Walker.

Joel Kleefisch, speaking Monday on his and Rebecca's 24th wedding anniversary, spent 14 years in the Wisconsin State Assembly starting in 2005. He now co-hosts "The Fowl Life," a national television show on the Outdoor Channel, and is a lobbyist for the outdoor industry and the disabled community.

"It's so great," he said of the proposal and engagement. "I was bawling like a baby."

He said he knew in advance because Hanna sought his advice about the engagement ring, buying it from the same Milwaukee jeweler that Kleefisch used for Rebecca's ring.

Besides sharing a love of theater, Ella Kleefisch said she and Hanna share a strong religious faith and political views. But politics, she said, doesn't play too large a role in their lives.

"That's definitely not the emphasis that we have in our relationship," she said. "It's not like politics is our main conversation topic. We also have the same beliefs about loving people and the same beliefs about gratitude."

The couple has maintained a partial long-distance relationship and will continue to do that for now. Hanna lives in Janesville and works in Madison.