Local business owner Janice Durand’s new book, “The Magic Hour: A Very Personal History of State Street,” is a look at the history of Madison’s iconic State Street and her time as owner of the Puzzlebox toy store starting in 1979, and Little Luxuries, which is now owned by Amy Moore.

Durand, whose book came out last month, said she loved writing the book and has had a good response from readers. “I think what they’re responding to is that I took risks based on my intuition,” she said about her career as a business owner. In business, it’s important to remember that it’s not a disaster if you make a mistake, she said. Indeed, Durand says she likes the old phrase “follow your bliss.”

“I really did follow my bliss, but it did become my agony for a while,” she said.

Durand will discuss her book during an event at Mystery to Me in early June.

Q: Congratulations on “The Magic Hour.” Most people know you as the owner of the Puzzlebox. Can you tell us a little more about your background?

A: I am a Wisconsin native. I grew up in Chippewa Falls. I came from a farming family, the youngest in a family of eight. Only I and my next-oldest brother went to college. I talk about the new class system in the book quite a bit. It was my high school English teacher who told my mother I should go to college.

Q: Where does your history with State Street start?

A: I was the first “mall coordinator.” The State Street mall opened in the late ‘70s. I had done some other things that prepared me for a career in business. I had worked two years at the Minnesota State Fair managing a boutique called Mother Earth for my brother-in-law, so I knew how to run a store. When I was looking for work after raising my kids for 10 years, I applied at the Elvehjem Arts Center. I had also published, with my husband, a guidebook to Madison. Those two things got me the job doing the new State Street mall, but I only did it for a year. I loved it, but it burned me out.

Q: What made you decide to start the toy store, the Puzzlebox?

A: My first husband, John, really wanted to have a business, and I needed a job. We were on a family vacation to New Orleans. We went into a toy store that was like none I’ve ever seen. The only toy store I’d known was the dime store in my hometown, standard toys that weren’t very interesting. These toys were a combination of imports and small American companies. I thought, “Wow, that would be good on State Street.” When the mall job got too hard, the space on upper State Street became available. It just happened to be across the street from the new civic center that would open in 1980.

Q: What were some of the challenges in opening the store?

A: Another store owner on the street told me, “Janice, there are no children downtown, what are you thinking?” That put me in a panic. At the same time, a neighbor came by our house to borrow something and said, “Janice, two out of three retail stores fail.” To hedge my bets, I went to a really good craft show in New York and bought things for adults — beautiful kaleidoscopes and wood game sets. I happily ended up with a toy store for all ages.

Q: How would you summarize the first 10 years of the business?

A: The first 10 years were everything. When I opened in 1979, no one had seen a lot of these products. It did take a while to build the business. The “magic hour” were the first five years. It was phenomenal and very gratifying. Because it was so popular I expanded. One store was in Milwaukee and one in St. Louis. Then I had to change and figure out how to run multiple stores. However, later, when the stock market crashed in 1987 ... that was a harbinger as to what would happen in the economy.

Q: How did you handle that next, difficult period?

A: By 1990, I had sold the Puzzlebox in Madison and was in the process of selling off the St. Louis store. I realized I needed to get back to the smaller model. So I opened another new store, Little Luxuries. That was the store that was really right for the street. It has a formula that works in that it sells seasonal items and accessories that can be renewed every season. If you find something that’s not at a chain store, then you’ve got a pretty good formula.

The theme I talk about a lot in the book is that in 1979, the U.S. was at the height, economically. By the time my business ended after 2000, we were in a different era. What I try to do in the book is track the changes ... and show what a fragmented market this is.

Q: What are some changes you have noticed about State Street during your time as a business owner in Madison?

A: State Street has changed so much. I think it’s just in another one of its changes. The book starts when I encounter tear gas on the Library Mall. State Street is always where political movements get expressed. That can be ironic, because the social justice demonstrations a few years ago made some people not want to come Downtown. I also think we’re in the middle of a changing economy. I don’t think we know what’s going to happen.

But I think State Street will always be there. People worry about chain stores on State Street. There are some towering buildings going up that will have a big footprint ... that’s what could really kill State Street — if you take away those small spaces that are so affordable for startups. I think it’s a very important street economically to the city and spiritually to the city, and I think we should pay all the attention in the world to it.