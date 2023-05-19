Wisconsin author Carol Dunbar lives and writes “off the grid,” meaning her family uses solar energy to power everything from their washing machine to her laptop. Her books, too, are “off-grid,” centered around her lifestyle — the joys and struggles living remotely south of Superior.

For those of us who struggle when our Wi-Fi connection is weak, immersing yourself in Dunbar’s writing is a lesson in a different way of thinking and living. Her first novel, “The Net Beneath Us,” was recently awarded the Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award, one of the Wisconsin Writers Awards. She has another book, “A Winter’s Rime,” due out in September.

Q: First, congrats on your award. Were you surprised?

A: Yes, I was. I was really deeply grateful. I spent a long time writing this novel. It took me 12 years. Four years after we got here, my husband had an accident with his table saw and that was the launching point of the book. I was writing my way through that event. There are a lot of different kinds of losses. We lost our family business. We lost the “us” at that point of our lives. During that time I was also learning how to split firewood. It took me a really long time to write this book because of all the different challenges I was experiencing in my real life. I was very grateful to be recognized, and to hear from so many readers in this part of the country.

Q: I understand you’ve had several different careers. What led you to writing?

A: I always knew I wanted to write books, but I had my first career in theater and I was dedicated. It was my dream for a really long time. Then I came to the crushing realization that I was a storyteller working in the wrong art form. The study of acting is the art of living truthfully under imaginary circumstances. Now instead of doing this on the stage, I’m doing it on the page.

But the craft of novel writing involves a lot of techniques that are different from acting. You have to move between scene and summary and novel thought. A lot of things about it were different from interacting with a play. I really thought I should be a playwright ... I took classes and wrote a few. But playwrights only write what characters say, and I wanted to write about what characters think. I was really sad when I realized I wasn’t a playwright! That’s another reason this novel took so long: I had to take more classes. I had to learn the craft of the novelist.

Q: How do you describe an “off-grid” story?

A: Since we’ve moved out here, off-grid has come to mean other things. My husband and I are not wanted by the FBI. We came out here intentionally. My husband is a self-taught woodworker. He had this vision to build furniture from trees he knew. I wanted to do the Henry David Thoreau thing ... I thought if I was in the middle of the woods, I would be able to go inward. Off-grid for us means we’re not connected to the power grid. We generate our own electricity. This phone call is generated by solar energy. We fuel our home with wood and pump our water from a well.

My best friend tells me that everything I do in my day-to-day life is 10 times harder than most people, and that reminder makes me feel more capable. If I’m doing laundry, for example, I have to put clothes in the laundry basket and then walk outside regardless of weather. My laundry room is a separate building, and I line dry all our clothes. If I want to get the mail, my mailbox is a round trip 4 miles from my house. When the kids were young, I used to put them in a double jogging stroller and run to the mailbox. The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t deliver mail out where the power lines end. As a writer, I wanted to document these things.

Q: How do you physically work and publish a novel while living “off-grid?”

A: I am very grateful to have a teenage son that has tricked out my water tower office so I can do Zoom calls! We had dial-up internet for many years. He has been gradually upgrading the technology so that I can work from home and do author events online.

Q: What did you learn in writing this first book?

A: Writing “The Net Beneath Us” taught me what I am learning from my environment. The study of biomimicry is where scientists look to nature for the solutions to problems, because Mother Nature has already solved all the problems. The sticky properties of a gecko’s feet, for instance, provided us with a recipe for sealing holes in human lungs. Living out here, I found myself looking to nature for help whenever I was having problems.

In “The Net Beneath Us,” the main character looks to the trees while processing grief. She learns how trees take care of each other and how they mourn. In my second novel, “A Winter’s Rime,” I’m looking at nature and asking, how does it bear hardship and heal trauma? How does nature take the weight of snow and brutal cold and alchemize it into something beautiful? This is what I do in my personal life, and I don’t know if I would have understood this so clearly if I hadn’t started to write about it.

Q: You said it took 12 years to write “The Net Beneath You,” which means you were writing it as the kids were growing up. What was that like?

A: All young parents struggle to make time for themselves, but I’m really glad I didn’t wait until my kids were older before telling this story. I wanted to capture that time in a young mother’s life when she’s incredibly vulnerable to fear and loneliness. I also wanted to write about my kids at that age. My children were very much the blueprints for Hester and Finn, the children in the book. You forget things that you think you’ll always remember. I’m glad that I wrote, however imperfectly, to create a time capsule of that era.

Q: How old are your kids now and what did they think about the book, having lived much of the experience with you?

A: They are both in college now. Our son was 2 when I started writing. He would wake up in the middle of the night and I remember putting him on my lap and writing. When this book launched, he wasn’t able to be there because he had just started college. Same with my daughter, they both attend college out of state. But we celebrated when I got the book deal. It was a momentous thing for our family. They were very excited. For me, this book is a legacy piece, and I am excited to have something to give them.

Q: How biographical is “The Net Beneath Us”?

A: The accident in “The Net Beneath Us” is completely fiction. It’s not anything like the accident that my husband in my real life had. In my real life, my husband does take down trees. Unfortunately, I know a lot about all the things that can go wrong when taking down trees, so, a logging accident wasn’t that big of a leap for my imagination to make. The book’s setting is very much based on where I live. The idea for the unfinished house came from an actual picture of my house. In it, you can see a partially constructed second story. We live in this house and we don’t have a second story, although the support beams are, mysteriously, still there.

Q: What kinds of lessons have you learned about where and how you live?

A: They say when you’re writing your first novel to write what you know. I very much did follow that adage. I started right where I was emotionally. But I did not find the story for “The Net Beneath Us” until I flipped that adage around. When I wrote about all the things I didn’t know about living here, that’s when I found my story arc. This arc is very personal to me. And, thankfully, I did finally figure out how to split firewood!

Q: What has the response been like?

A: The biggest surprise and the most gratifying part of the book being out has been hearing from readers. I’ve gotten actual fan mail and notes and letters from readers who have gone through a similar thing. One stands out from a widow whose husband had a sudden brain aneurysm and she took care of him before losing him. She wrote in her letter all the things I got right. Including the paranoia that you feel and the number of times she called the police to her house! I also heard from a mother whose son had an accident, a brain injury, and required two years of constant care in a comatose state. I was very moved by these letters. I really wanted to get that part right. I had doctors and nurses read the manuscript, even down to the last few edits.

Q: Anything we haven’t chatted about that people should know about your book?

A: I think this book appeals to a wide readership because of the age ranges of the characters. I have had a lot of young readers say how much they connected to Hester, who is in first grade in the book. I’ve had a lot of retired readers tell me how much they loved the book because it reminds them of how they grew up — being outdoors and all the chores. I was really, genuinely, searching for something when I wrote this book, and I feel like I found something in the process of writing that can be helpful to people who are also looking for something. This is a book about how to make your way back from a dark place by staying open to the wonders of the natural world.