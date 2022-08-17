Liberos/defensive specialists

No.; Name; Year; Height; Hometown

0; Sydney Reed; Jr.; 5-6; Glenelg, Maryland

1; Joslyn Boyer (above); Sr.; 5-6; Downers Grove, Illinois

3; Anna MacDonald; Sr.; 5-8; Alpharetta, Georgia

5; Shanel Bramschreiber; 5th; 5-8; Plano, Texas

21; Gulce Guctekin; Fr.; 5-5; Istanbul, Turkey

Breakdown

Replacing Lauren Barnes at libero is every bit as important a task as filling the void left by Hilley at setter. Gulce Guctekin built an international reputation over the course of five seasons with the Turkish Junior National Team and is the heir apparent despite missing the first week of practice because she was delayed in arriving in Madison.

A wild card in the back row is Shanel Bramschreiber, a three-year starter at Baylor, including two at libero, who entered the transfer portal in June. But as of the second week of practice her status was uncertain as the NCAA hadn’t yet cleared her to play.

Holdovers competing for playing time are Joslyn Boyer, who played in 30 matches last year after starting at libero for Iowa as a sophomore, Anna MacDonald and Sydney Reed.

Breakout potential: Guctekin has been regarded widely as the best libero in Europe and has a string of honors declaring her as such dating back to 2018.

The number: .161 – That’s the opponents’ hitting percentage against UW in 2021, second in the Big Ten to Nebraska. The Badgers held the Huskers to a .141 mark in the title match.