In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”