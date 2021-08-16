 Skip to main content
Levi Birkholz, jr., QB/LB, Lakeside Lutheran
Levi Birkholz, jr., QB/LB, Lakeside Lutheran

After accruing 55 total yards a season ago running and receiving, Birkholz will be looked on to take a significantly larger role in the offense as the starting quarterback. Although inexperienced, coach Paul Bauer believes he has the athleticism and arm to be one of the conference’s better quarterbacks.

