City open houses don’t inform public

I’m not a fan of a new approach to public engagement being used by the city of Madison.

An open house featuring staff from different city departments might sound appealing but, actually, it weakens communication. Covering multiple, unrelated services and topics at the same event dilutes the effectiveness of public engagement.

Case in point was my experience at a May open house featuring the water utility, the engineering department, the Parks Division, Metro Transit and other agencies. The event was held in a large room with insufficient seating, a noisy air conditioner and a non-functioning sound system.

I’d expected to be able to read a two-minute statement and hear what others had to say about plans for the Sauk Creek Greenway, but the meeting format prevented that. Instead, attendees had to approach individual city staff and wait for a chance to speak. People lined up several persons deep around the engineering department representative and could not hear what other attendees said or the representative’s response.

I appreciate that city staff are trying to reach out to residents by holding open houses, but I encourage them to re-think that approach. There’s a downside to such informal gatherings. Both city staff and attendees end up less informed than they should be.

Ginny White, Madison

Wisconsin needs more collaboration

Kudos to Tom Still for his column in last Sunday’s State Journal, “Time for another round of summits?“ regarding the positive outcomes of collaboration as demonstrated with the Wisconsin Economic Summit. We, as a city, county, and state, are still profiting from those events over 20 years ago.

Current governances at all levels could learn a valuable lesson from the summits. Much more is accomplished when party loyalties, personal agendas and closed-mindedness are set aside and people have a healthy exchange of ideas, talk with each other rather than at each other and show mutual respect for each other and the public they serve.

The state of Wisconsin could profit abundantly if the Legislature and the University of Wisconsin worked together instead of having State Street be paved with disrespectful and biased rhetoric. The Wisconsin citizenry would be so much better off if the governor’s office and Legislature would have meaningful and compromising discussions instead of “my way or the highway” and sessions that are “gaveled in and out.”

Still’s column should be taken to heart by all of those mentioned above. If this would sincerely happen, who knows how much better our city, state and country could be 20 years from now?

Dennis McKinley, Madison

High court power grabs aren’t new

In 2015 the Republican Party pushed a change to the Wisconsin constitution. The change involved the way the chief justice was to be selected.

This was a power grab to take complete control of our state government by allowing members of the court to choose the chief justice. Since 1889 the position of chief justice was based on seniority. Since the conservatives had the majority, they replaced Justice Shirley Abrahamson, a liberal, with Justice Patience Roggensack, a conservative, which gave Republicans control of all three branches of our state government.

You did not hear Justice Roggensack and Justice Annette Ziegler screaming foul at this move. Now that the majority on the court has changed to liberal, and changes by the majority are being made, all you hear is crying from the Republicans.

Richard M. Beal, Madison

Our fake electors need consequences

As a supporter of Attorney General Josh Kaul, like many Wisconsinites, I would like to know whether the attorney general is at least investigating the Republican fake electors in Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election.

Michigan has already announced the prosecution of 16 fake electors. It is well known that Wisconsin was one of the states where the fake electors scheme originated. We now know that former President Donald Trump has been charged with this scheme as part of his conspiracy to defraud the United States. But what about those who conspired with him in Wisconsin? What about the role of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and his staff trying to deliver a list of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence?

The point is that Kaul should at least make it known that there is an ongoing investigation of these issues. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had the same amount of time to investigate and a grand jury was empaneled. When you call the attorney general’s office, you cannot get information.

Let the sunshine in.

Gerald Sternberg, Madison

Work together and make boating safer

As boaters are enjoying peak season and local communities enjoy the economic benefits of boating it’s a good time to remind everyone about the importance of protecting our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.

Recently, the Natural Resources Board, among others, has begun a discussion related to the impact of wake surfing on our waterways.

In addition, the Water Sports Industry Association has been promoting a campaign about preventing accidents on the water, being courteous to other recreationists, and protecting the lake ecosystem. It recommends these three practices while boating:

Maintain a distance of 200 feet from shore.

Avoid repetitive passes.

No wake surfing at night.

I’ve urged DNR Secretary Adam Payne to pull these stakeholders together to discuss safe operation and to resolve any differences in a cooperative manner that works for everyone involved because that is how the best local policies are maintained.

I appreciate that marine sports and recreation are a major part of life here and applaud its significant economic value. But as a conservationist, I also understand how vital it is that we care for our natural resources, so that we can continue to enjoy and benefit from them.

Mark LaBarbera, Hazel Green

Workforce needs child care funding

Many parents do not have the ability to shift their work schedules or commute to another community for child care. Instead they pray that family, friends and neighbors can help. Wisconsin’s workforce challenges will not be solved overnight, but forcing parents to sit on the sidelines because of child care limitations only hurts Wisconsin families.

For years, our early childhood educators have been sounding the alarm about a looming child care crisis. With the pandemic, the crisis came into sharper focus and their concerns became reality. Wisconsin used federal COVID-19 money to support our child care workforce but that funding has run dry, and the GOP did not include further funding in the budget.

Child care is an industry on which our nation’s economy relies: 71.2% of mothers and 92.5% of fathers with children under the age of 18 are in the workforce. Without continued legislative funding for our child care industry, many parents will be prevented from working. Not addressing this pivotal concern will reduce our workforce.

With a significant portion of the state’s surplus unspent in the 2023-2025 budget, we must fund the Child Care Counts program.

Rep. Jenna Jacobson, D-Oregon