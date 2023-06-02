Bus redesign will upend our lives

In a recent interview on local TV, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway touted the new Metro Transit “ride guide” program to assist riders in adapting to the upcoming bus redesign once it takes effect in June.

She explained that Metro’s team of “ride guides“ will be at various bus stops throughout the city to answer questions and help riders find the new routes. I rather think that plan is almost the reverse of what will be most needed on the system’s first two days which, will be Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12 (the first day of the week). I really think Rhodes-Conway’s human “ride guides” will be most needed at the hundreds of bus stops that are being closed throughout the city, along the various bus routes being cancelled in their entirety. They also will be needed at the bus transfer points, which are basically being shut down — all as part of this “bus redesign.”

June 11-12 will be desperately traumatic days for so many of our fellow citizens — those living on restricted incomes, those lacking easy access to computers, those no longer “hale and hearty.” All will have their lives upended and diminished.

Laurie Wermter, Madison

US should push to end settlements

Thanks to the Wisconsin State Journal for printing the May 28 column “Taxpayer money shouldn’t support settlements“ by Cassandra Dixon. It was about a settler attacking her while she was acting in support of Palestinians in the West Bank.

Years ago, my daughter and her husband spent 12 years in the West Bank and Gaza, working with a church agency in support of Palestinians. I visited them on multiple occasions and observed the daily discrimination under which Palestinians live. As I have followed the situation since then, their plight grows ever worse.

Because the United States gives millions of dollars to Israel daily, building settlements in Palestinian territory and the ongoing discrimination against them occurs with tacit U.S. support. As Dixon wrote, by attaching restrictions to this money, the United States could exert pressure on Israel to change its discrimination against Palestinians.

I commend our U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, for his support of Palestinians, and our U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, for her intervention on behalf of Dixon after she was attacked. They should be encouraged to support restrictions that protect Palestinians with the same huge sums of money that Congress provides to Israel each year.

J. Denny Weaver, Madison

Reckless drivers need enforcement

Though it’s great that the governor and Legislature have passed legislation that increases the fines and penalties for reckless driving, it only matters if those laws are enforced.

In the last several years in Madison and southern Wisconsin, a growing number of drivers obviously feel the traffic laws don’t apply to them. They are either too ignorant to imagine the damage their actions can cause or, worse yet, just don’t care.

When the speed limit was raised from 65 to 70 mph, some drivers took this as a signal they could do 80 or 85. In the course of an average day, you can witness drivers speeding (way over the limit), running solid red lights, disregarding safety zones around schools and school buses. In all of these cases we need stricter enforcement by the police and even tougher penalties than those just passed.

A major part of the problem is the offenders don’t think they’ll be caught. If not in person, maybe the police should start using all those cameras that are all over the place to catch offenders. Or the insurance carriers could create a website for people to report the plate numbers of speeders or reckless drivers.

Paul Mickey, Madison

Laws must benefit US, not immigrants

The May 21 letter to the editor calling for a commonsense fix to our federally created immigration crisis echoes the words of the late U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, D-Texas, who chaired President Bill Clinton’s immigration reform commission.

She spoke of the need to reduce legal immigration to a level that would prioritize the nation’s interests rather than those of a business community that for too long has counted an abundant supply of cheap foreign workers to hold down their labor costs. The major losers in this scenario, of course, are American workers. They must compete harder for jobs and depressed wages.

The letter clearly understands what Congress for decades hasn’t: Immigration laws created by this or any nation are not done for the benefit of immigrants but for the host nation.

What’s also obscure to our lawmakers sworn to uphold the law is that illegal behavior should not be rewarded.

As Jordan once said, “One thing is very clear: Illegal immigrants are not entitled to benefits.”

Dave Gorak, La Valle

Our loving God is also transgender

God, or the divine presence, cannot be described adequately by human binary notions.

Judeo-Christian history is replete with patriarchal language for the divinity, most often as “father” in English. Other traditions describe the creative force as “spirit” or “presence.” God is mother/father/creator/spirt/presence/holy one. So it is fitting to describe God as trans and the first “they.”

Believers and non-believers have been conditioned to think in binary terms. We do not have to believe in a doctrine to know and sense the spirit. We may declare freedom from religion to express disgust with how abusive religion has polluted society. We may also decide to align our gender identity and sexuality in non-binary terms, thus aligning ourselves with a creative force that cannot be contained by simple human notions.

As a Christian, I believe that God is love — another name. When we love one another, we become one body, and love shines through us. So let us respect the sacred presence within each of us, no matter how we choose to express our identity.

We are each made uniquely and cannot be contained in binary boxes. Neither can God.

Charles McLimans, Fitchburg

Republican policies dishonor veterans

Another Memorial Day has come and gone — the day Americans honor those who fought and died for their country.

Many songs and poems were written to commemorate our participation in national and international conflicts. One was the Pledge of Allegiance. Everyone knows it by heart. We stand facing the flag covering our hearts. We say the words. We think of family members, friends and others who served their country in uniform.

The words “liberty” and “justice” are at the heart of this poem.

What would those brave men and women who gave the last measure of their lives think of former President Donald Trump when he called them “losers”? What would they think of the Republican-run Congress threatening to default on our national debt, denying women of needed medical attention during a failed or unwanted pregnancy, corporate welfare and mega-billionaires paying less in taxes than teachers and bus drivers? Is this “liberty and justice for all”?

Definitely not.

Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro