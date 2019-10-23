Iowa County Board breathes new lives into CHC fight
Dear Editor: By a vote of 14-2 (with one abstention) to appeal the Public Service Commission’s approval of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high voltage transmission line, the Iowa County board breathed new life into the fight to stop the line. As a governmental body representing a diverse constituency, their appeal will add considerable weight to the appeal being filed by the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
And for us citizens who have grown increasingly cynical about the political process, the Board’s action also breathes new life into the democratic ideal of legislators placing the interests and well being of their constituents above the self interest of wealthy corporations.
Thank you, Iowa County supervisors. Hopefully the courts will listen to you and make a more rational decision than did the PSC Commissioners in approving CHC line.
— Allen and Judy Pincus, Barneveld
MMSD was wrong to fire Marlon Anderson
Dear Editor: As a former student of Madison West High School, I am outraged at the firing of security guard Marlon Anderson. Clearly there are better ways for white school administrators to handle this situation than to presume superior judgement, based on clearly arbitrary “principle,” over an exchange between a black student and a black security guard about a word related to a shared experience of prejudice. His firing only reinforces this cycle.
— Frankie Pobar Lay, Madison
Current EITC and CTC don’t go far enough
Dear Editor: Good for Willie Dickerson for calling attention to the power of a tax credit for struggling working families. (“Urge lawmakers to expand Earned Income Tax Credit” Oct. 12.)
More than half of all U.S. income growth has gone to the top 1% since 1976. Because of the 2017 tax law, the richest 1% of households (making $1.8 million per year) receive on average $47,000 in annual tax cuts,while those with the lowest income (making $13,000 annually) receive on average $90. (taxallianceforeconomicmobility.org) This makes our growing wealth gap much worse.
Substantial research shows that income from the time-tested EITC and Child Tax Credit (CTC) benefit struggling working families and their children throughout their lives: improve infant and maternal health, better math and reading scores, less alcohol and drug use, higher earnings in the next generation, etc. But the present EITC and CTC don’t go far enough.
In Madison city, about 17.7% of the people live below the poverty line. (data.census.gov) We can call our US. Representatives and urge them to prioritize working families by co-sponsoring the EITC and CTC extensions in House Resolution 3157.
— Donna Munro, Bremerton, Washington
Health care services face major delays in Madison
Dear Editor: Thank you so much for Dr. Timothy Harrington’s column on medicine in Madison.
I waited months for an appointment. Then told I need a complete right shoulder replacement. However, I couldn’t have the surgery for four months.
I told the surgeon and his scheduler that I was in a great deal of pain and my left shoulder was getting worse. I feared I would lose control of both my arms.
The reply to my plea for an earlier surgery date was met with:”You are on a waiting list!”
Fortunately, a second surgeon offered surgery in two months.
So Madison medicine no longer is there to ease your pain and permits a woefully inadequate response to patients in distress — a sad state of affairs.
— Marjorie Passman, Fitchburg
Affordable housing is just one piece of the puzzle
Dear Editor: I’m writing in response to your Oct. 8 article, “Madison Finance Committee recommends $4.1 million for affordable housing projects.” I commend the city of Madison for taking steps to address the affordable housing shortage in our city to ensure that everyone is able to have a roof over their head.
As a public health professional, I find it increasingly important to meet other needs outside of the doctor’s office to improve our health. Housing impacts health in more ways than you might think. Having a stable home improves both our physical and mental health and reduces the risk of chronic conditions. Additionally, the neighborhoods surrounding our homes can provide a critical network of social connections, employment and access to food.
As the city of Madison considers these proposals, it’s important they also consider the other ways our surroundings can impact our health. Public transportation will need to be improved to better serve these neighborhoods and to provide critical access to employment. Access to an affordable grocery store will also need to be considered, as our families can’t be expected to thrive if putting dinner on the table is a barrier to success.
While I am relieved to hear that the cty of Madison is putting forward plans to build affordable housing in our city, I find it critical for them to simultaneously address the many other ways our neighborhoods and homes can impact our health. Housing is just one piece of the puzzle — we need to consider all of the pieces.
— Mallory Swenson, Madison
F-35 EIS should consider effects on Cherokee Marsh
Dear Editor: We respectfully request that the final Environmental Impact Statement regarding the addition of the F-35 plane to Truax Field in Madison include consideration of the effects of noise and other pollution on the ecologically important Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park and Cherokee Marsh State Natural Area.
The Cherokee Marsh is the largest wetland in Dane County and has been declared a Wetland Gem by the Wisconsin Wetlands Association. Most of Cherokee Marsh’s over 2000 acres of wetland lies immediately to the north and west of the north-south runway of the Dane County Airport.
There is one active bald eagle nest in the marsh and another to the west of the marsh. Though the bald eagle is no longer on the Endangered Species List, it is still protected under the Migratory Bird Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which prohibits disturbing these rare birds.
Identified state-listed species in Cherokee Marsh include: Henslow’s sparrow, Threatened; red-headed woodpecker, Special Concern; white lady’s slipper, Threatened; glade mallow. Special Concern; and Butler’s garter snake, Special Concern.
Effects of the proposed F-35s on sensitive species that live in or visit Cherokee Marsh are absent from the EIS. It does not make sense to survey the developed airport itself for federal- and state-listed species and not review the marsh.
The board of the Friends of Cherokee Marsh voted unanimously on Sept. 18 to ask that you correct this omission.
— Anita Weier, on behalf of the Board of the Friends of Cherokee Marsh, Madison