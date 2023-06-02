New rules threaten trips to Washington

Wisconsin’s Dane County Regional Airport and Milwaukee’s Mitchell Field are at risk of losing direct flights to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. As a retired airplane pilot, this worries me not only from an access standpoint, but also economically for Wisconsin.

The Federal Aviation Administration regulates the number of flights into Reagan Airport with a 1,250-mile perimeter rule. This rule manages congestion at the already busy Reagan Airport by limiting flights, with a few exemptions, to within 1,250 miles of the airport. But some politicians want to change this rule, giving more flights to larger airports out west, at the cost of smaller airports, like here in Wisconsin.

Washington Dulles, which is a much larger airport and has no flight restrictions, is well equipped to handle bigger airplanes and longer flights and is well-suited to be the region’s growth airport. Dulles is served by a special access highway and the Metrorail public transit system.

Granting additional exemptions for Reagan Airport could mean removing existing flights, including those in Wisconsin, and replacing them with larger long-range aircraft operating from outside the 1,250-mile perimeter. I hope U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, will stand up for Wisconsin airports and fight these changes.

William Davis, Fitchburg

DeSantis won’t win independent voters

In his column in last Sunday’s paper, “DeSantis offers best of two worlds,” Marc Thiessen contended Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a better Republican candidate for president in 2024.

In Thiessen’s view, DeSantis would be popular with both Republican base supporters and independents. It’s understandable that Republican strategists are wringing their hands over the probability that Donald Trump will again be their candidate, but it’s puzzling which independents Thiessen believes will drift over to DeSantis.

DeSantis’ policies and some of the laws he has signed are well known. As governor, he has signed legislation banning abortion after six weeks. He has signed laws relaxing stipulations on gun ownership, even in the face of mass shootings in his state.

He has pushed for and passed controversial issues such as “don’t say gay” in schools, defunding diversity initiatives in colleges, and a seemingly endless attack on what he sees as “woke” social issues. All these play well in corners of the Republican base voters, but certainly not with the typical independent voter.

Independent voters have and will again find these extremist positions abhorrent. DeSantis is simply a younger Trump who will face defeat at the national level by independents.

Mark Quinn, Madison

Don’t let America become godless

Psalm 2:1 reads, “Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?”

As our world is being turned upside down, I find it ironic that Christians are being accused of “preying on children” for teaching them about God and his son Jesus. Meanwhile, children are openly taught anti-God, anti-family, and anti-American ideologies in state-funded schools.

It’s not illegal to tell people about Jesus (yet), so I encourage you to bring your children to Sunday school or vacation Bible school so they can learn God’s ways. Our actions have consequences. If our country continues to embrace communist ideologies, where government replaces God as the authority in our lives, it will bring devastating results.

It’s estimated that millions of Christians were killed in the 20th century in communist Russia and China. These are the atrocities that take place in godless countries. Let’s not give away the freedom so many died for so we could enjoy and replace it with a government of godless vain imaginations.

Tom Trow, Madison

Fluoride is safe, and it is beneficial

Today, nearly 75% of the U.S. population served by public water supplies (over 207 million people) has access to water with recommended levels of fluoride to prevent tooth decay. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proclaimed community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

Fluoridation is effective, safe, economical and socially equitable in preventing tooth decay. Studies show that community water fluoridation reduces decay by about 25% in children and adults, even with the widespread use of fluoride-containing products such as toothpaste.

The May 21 letter to the editor “It’s time to rethink fluoride in water“ suggests that a controversial, yet-to-be-published federal report proves a link between community water fluoridation and IQ. But two more recent studies published this year refute that claim, finding consistent evidence that fluoride exposure at the concentration used for community water fluoridation is not associated with lower IQ scores. (One report also observed the need to overcome “uncritical acceptance” of poorly designed studies.)

Let’s continue to look at the non-biased, scientific facts — which support good oral health policies to provide optimally fluoridated water to our residents.

Dr. Christopher Johnson, Eau Claire, president, Wisconsin Dental Association

Should we keep supporting football?

I recently renewed my Wisconsin Badgers football season tickets. I love the camaraderie of the fan experience. The players benefit from team building.

College and professional football are as popular as ever. There is big demand, big money and no shortage of willing players. It’s a perfect economic storm.

But unfortunately and all too often, football takes a substantial human toll, with untold thousands of players suffering premature death, chronic traumatic encephalopathy or both. All this is to satisfy our almost insatiable human want to be entertained. It is a want, not a need.

And as in recent years, my strong sense of guilt has resurfaced for supporting the inherent violence in football.

It can feel like gladiatorial combat in an arena — but without imminent death. But it’s morbid nonetheless.

Football is the most popular prime example of a violent sport, and I ask myself if we spectate to blow off steam from lives full of anger, aggression and frustration. If so, what does that say about our society. Am I overreacting?

Living within a violent sport helps normalize the excessive violence we are now exposed to every day. How good is that?

It has me questioning whether I should continue to add to the mix by supporting football. I’m conflicted — and leaning toward “no.”

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

State should raise the minimum wage

In Wisconsin, hardworking individuals find themselves trapped in a relentless cycle of struggle, unable to afford life’s necessities despite having full-time jobs.

This reality has sparked a debate about why Wisconsin has not raised its minimum wage, especially considering that neighboring states such as Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota have already done so. While 23 states are increasing their minimum wage in 2023, Wisconsin remains stagnant.

Raising the minimum wage would greatly benefit low-wage workers by improving their standard of living and boosting spending, which drives the economy. Those earning minimum wage struggle to meet basic needs such as housing, food, transportation, health care and child care. To prevent small businesses from being overwhelmed, a gradual approach to raising the minimum wage in Wisconsin would be the most effective strategy. This gradual phased increase has proven successful in other states and would ensure a smoother transition for businesses.

Passing legislation to raise the minimum wage is essential for alleviating hardship in Wisconsin and promoting economic growth. Wisconsin should strive to be a leader in improving living conditions for all its people, not falling behind our sister states in increasing the wages for our most vulnerable workers and families.

Grace Stombaugh, Platteville

Law and order is key to democracy

Our 45th president was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of character. He was directed to pay a total of $5 million, due to the verdict. It’s beginning to look like one of our trusted values — “no one is above the law” — may still be held high and valued by our courts.

I trust that most of us Americans still believe in law and order, and trust in one another. Accountability is a key component of “law and order.” This concept of “law and order” has historically been grounded in the Republican Party, and we hope that continues to be a solid value.

I guess these values are all part of what we as children learned in school about the concept of democracy. Long live democracy, and God bless America.

Paul Kristoffersen, Fontana

Elect leaders who care about people

The welfare of each individual person in this country should be the focus of all governmental policies.

Government could empower each person to strive for the best life possible. Unfortunately, many are now struggling with misery and confusion — some are violent. Each individual needs to find their own happiness — a goal most worthy to pursue.

Former President Donald Trump and right-wing politicians show no interest in improving the average citizen’s life. Their mental health is questionable.

Is Trump really happy with his billions of dollars and political policies, which hurt many if not most people (especially homeless people). What we need to do is to examine the mental health of each politician and only vote to elect those who care for other people’s welfare and happiness.

I propose we pass a law where all candidates must take a test to qualify their level of compassion toward others. Voters, reading the test results, can then decide which candidates to elect.

Some people such as U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, would pass this test with flying colors. Others, such as Trump, might rank low. Baldwin cares about all people, whereas Trump doesn’t. We need new politicians.

Thomas Gibson, De Forest

GOP is attacking American freedom

Over the past several years, many of our freedoms have been curbed or taken away. There is a concerted effort by the GOP to limit the freedoms we have.

They want to take away our freedom to make personal health care choices so that we can’t work with medical professionals to help us make crucial decisions based on needs and family circumstances. Decisions could include gender affirming procedures, pre- and postnatal care, and general physical and mental health wellness.

They want to take away our freedom of speech and expression. American history should include the good, bad and ugly, so we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past.

They are opposed to free public education for all, which is a core value of this country.

A small segment of the population objects to some texts, and book banning has become widespread. If a book’s content offends you, don’t read it. At the moment, we are not part of the fascist philosophy. Parents already have the right and responsibility to control what their children read. Book banning (or burning) is not part of the American psyche. But we are getting dangerously close.

We must protect a free press that communicates the truth. The media is endangered now.

Patti Prostko, Kenosha