As a veteran, I support players
Dear Editor: Thank you to Dave Zweifel for his column on the NFL's faux patriotism.
I am a patriot, veteran of the famed 82nd Airborne Division and Packers fan since 1960. I support the players' attempts to remind us all that our country is supposed to mean liberty and justice for all. For all.
I wonder about those who claim to be patriots but ignore the 100 million Americans now in poverty and all the violence that massive poverty brings. I wonder how so many people cannot only ignore that but attack anyone who is trying to make the crime and violence of poverty an issue.
Today, the U.S.government is embroiled in seven wars (that we know about). The government is killing innocent people — including our own troops — in wars that have never been justified morally or constitutionally. Real patriots and every vet and every vet organization should be out in big numbers over that. Our troops have the right to be deployed only when war is morally and constitutionally justified, although we probably can't depend on this government to do that. And that makes the players and the patriots even more key to re-discovering American justice.
The football players are trying to draw our attention to the domestic war on workers and the poor. They ask us all to think about how wrong this is. I suppose they hope we do something to provide good jobs for all and to examine our duty to the poor again. I hope so too.
I thank them for kneeling and standing up as true patriots.
Tom Laney, Colfax
Take action against attack ads
Dear Editor: Are you getting the same slanderous Republican attack ads that we’re finding in our mailbox? After receiving two of the latest Republican Party’s vicious attacks on Tony Evers through their slick, glossy ads, I urge you to join me in corresponding to them at the return address listed on their brochures.
Tell Republicans to stop the lies, slander and character assassinations and let them know that their dirty tricks will no longer work. The return address is: The Republican Party of Wisconsin, Friends of Scott Walker, 148 E. Johnson St., Madison, WI 53703.
We have also been the recipients of the Republicans’ latest robotic phone survey (your phone call will show as “private caller”). The survey will have you rate Republican and Democratic candidates, and then you will be asked questions on issues.
Because of the questions’ wording, uninformed voters may assume that these issues are rights promoted by Republicans when, in fact, Republicans actually stand in opposition to same. Call and tell them to remove your phone number. Then take the time to record how you feel about their misrepresentations at: 1-571-206-8067 (The recorded robot will answer as: “The Terrance Group.”)
Enough already!
Susan Holmes, Baraboo
Evers would restore honesty and decency
Dear Editor: It’s hard to sit back and watch ads that are deceitful, misleading and unethical. I can assure you that Tony Evers is an honest and decent man who would find any unconscionable crimes against children abhorrent. I know him and he is a man of substance and character who would clearly work hard for the citizens of Wisconsin, rather than the out-of-state special interest groups pouring millions into Gov. Walker’s campaign.
In the Walker ad citing the Middleton School District that involved a teacher viewing pornographic images, two courts upheld an arbitrator’s decision to reinstate this teacher. At the time, Tony as state superintendent did not have the authority to revoke the license. What is sickening is Walker knows this but deviously tries to lead the viewers into believing Tony is soft and does nothing about unsavory behavior. Nonsense!
What Tony did do was change laws by working with both parties to give the state superintendent broader powers to revoke educator licenses. Where was Walker when this case actually took place? Don’t fall for the governor’s deceitful tactics! Wisconsin deserves honesty and integrity. Tony will give you that!
James Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., retired superintendent
Fort Atkinson
Stubbs incident reminds of need for more education
Dear Editor: Thank you for the article about Shelia Stubbs and her terrible and, unfortunately, common experience (a constituent called 911 while Stubbs was canvassing, thinking a drug deal was occurring) for people of color in Madison (or the U.S.). I would love to see more articles on what we can do to reduce these kinds of implicit bias events around Madison.
A neighbor and I taught an implicit bias and racial awareness class using the free curriculum from the book "Witnessing Whiteness" by Shelley Tolchuck. I learned so much teaching this class that it dramatically changed the way I look at the world. I gained confidence in speaking out as a white (or half-white, half-Chinese) ally and it gave me the impetus I needed to have a longer conversation with Stubbs when she canvased in my neighborhood. This longer interaction ultimately led to a “meet and greet” for Stubbs in my neighborhood.
I would love to see more Witnessing Whiteness classes taught in Madison. You don’t need any special training and the free curriculum walks you through every session.
Wendy Crabb, Madison
Many agree with Marlin Schneider
Dear Editor: Former state Rep. Marlin Schneider (page 41) wrote an excellent letter to GOP congressmen. I hope those gutless Republicans read it. Thanks to him for letting them know why all of us are voting against Republicans.
Roger Baldwin, Holcombe
Trump prez today because Dems excused Bill Clinton
Dear Editor: I agree with most of Marlin Schneider's commentary (page 41). However, the shame he overlooks belongs to Democrats who refused to see or admit the disgusting President Clinton. This pig should have been impeached by both houses and sent home in shame. The fact that never happened has played out.
The result is what occupies the White House today. Trump would never be president today if Clinton would have been impeached for his disgusting behavior. When we as a nation lower our standards to a level to allow a Bill Clinton to represent us, then the outcome is predictable. Unfortunately, Trump is the result. Can we as a nation sink any lower?
Greg Steiner, Mount Horeb