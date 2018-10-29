Three cheers for Koval
Dear Editor: Three cheers for Police Chief Mike Koval for trying to hold out against the Mad City “progressives” who would prioritize the theoretical traumas of juvenile perpetrators over the actual traumas suffered by their victims. For sure the concepts of restorative justice and sentencing reform have merit, but only within the bounds of common sense when it comes to protecting the safety of others.
Bob Drane, Middleton
Josh Kaul is my choice for AG
Dear Editor: Attorney General Brad Schimel wants to let health insurance companies deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions or to charge them more. That would be the effect of the lawsuit he signed to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which contains these protections.
Although the Republicans, including Walker, claim that they would still ensure those protections, they did not do so before, so why would they now? They do not even claim that any law they passed would guarantee that coverage would be affordable.
Schimel also signed on to a lawsuit to weaken the environmental laws that protect Wisconsin waters and air and has supported other lawsuits to protect companies that pollute.
These are only two of the reasons I’m voting for Josh Kaul for attorney general.
Peggy Wireman, Monona
Voters should support pot referendums, defeat anti-pot candidates
Dear Editor: Public support for legalization of cannabis is at an all-time high of 66 percent, according to a new Gallup poll. A recent Marquette Law School poll found 61 percent of Wisconsinites support legalizing adult use of cannabis. Support for medical use is overwhelming.
No fewer than 16 Wisconsin counties and two cities have placed advisory referendums on cannabis on the ballot Nov. 6 — seven counties that voted Democratic in 2016, and nine that voted Republican. Over half the state's population will weigh in on cannabis laws.
I expect that every referendum will pass easily. But passing these advisory-only referendums alone will not bring legalization; voters also need to reject those incumbents who refuse to follow the public's lead on cannabis and replace them with candidates who will.
Gary Storck, Madison
Obama stumped for Evers at failed public school
Dear Editor: Former President Barack Obama went to Milwaukee Friday to campaign for Tony Evers, the Democrat challenging Scott Walker for governor. What venue was chosen for this exercise in democracy? Milwaukee North Division High School, which is fitting because Tony Evers is Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction, an elected position he has held for the last eight years.
It is even more fitting because Milwaukee North Division High School is a failed public school. “Fails to meet expectations” on the Department of Public Instruction’s own grading system. The school gets a single star in a five-star system — an overall score of 22.0 in a 100-point system.
Who is Obama REALLY campaigning for?
Norman Sannes, Madison
Shame on Vukmir for Mosinee speech
Dear Editor: I was so disappointed to see the video of Leah Vukmir's speech in Mosinee in which she incited the crowd by invoking Hillary Clinton (who is not a candidate in this or any election) and stood smiling while the crowd chanted "Lock her up." And she did this only hours after someone attempted to assassinate Secretary Clinton (and others).
A kind person would have expressed her compassion for Clinton and her family. An intelligent person would have pointed out that politically motivated violence is a bad thing for all Americans. A brave person would have stood up and told the crowd "No!"
Shame on her for not standing up for what is right and choosing to do what is politically expedient.
Marshall Flax, Madison
Sarah Godlewski as treasurer would help state thrive
Dear Editor: I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Sarah Godlewski for Wisconsin state treasurer. Sarah exhibits leadership through running a successful business and as founder of EMPOWER, a statewide group of progressive women.
Sarah believes the office of treasurer can directly transform lives. The treasurer monitors $23 billion in federal funds, manages over 77,000 acres of public lands, and determines where up to $35 million in education funding goes. Sarah promises to spend these education funds in public schools to provide more resources for students and reduce class size.
Sarah understands everyday issues of people like me with student loans, as it is her own experience as well. As treasurer, Sarah would prioritize assisting students with unreasonable interest rates to refinance their loans.
Sarah has the ability to help Wisconsin grow to become a prosperous and thriving state. She will be an independent fiscal watchdog to ensure accountability on how our state funds and resources are used. Please vote for her Nov. 6.
Fatou Ceesay, Madison
Replace Walker to end divide-and-conquer
Dear Editor: It is important to remind people that it was Scott Walker who began his governorship by implementing the template for the divisiveness that has now spread throughout the nation. Remember Walker was caught on tape telling a substantial donor that his plan to get his policies through was to "divide and conquer" the people of Wisconsin — and that is exactly what he did!
For eight years Wisconsinites have endured an administration that has worked to push through laws and policies directly taken from the Heritage Foundation, ALEC, the NRA, the Koch brothers and other special interest groups. Let's also not forget the greater damage that Walker and his patsies in the state Legislature have done to our state: Act 10; the John Doe cover-up; mocked and ignored state laws and statutes; lost millions through WEDC; spent millions to bring an environmentally filthy company to our state; eviscerated the DNR and environmental protections; gutted our educational systems with cuts and diverted money to unregulated charter schools; kicked thousands off BadgerCare and continue to fight to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions; stripped our gun laws; gerrymandered the districts; infringed on women's rights and voting rights; raided the transportation fund and then diverted money meant for our "Scott-Hole" roads to Foxconn.
It is time to take Wisconsin back from organizations and their lackey Republican politicians who care nothing about our people or our state.
Laurie Asplund, Monroe