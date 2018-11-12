Big Ten coaches and players always describe conference play as a grind.
It’ll be even more strenuous after the slate was bumped up two games to 20.
The Badgers were picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten in a preseason poll of 28 media members from around the conference.
Of the seven teams UW plays twice this season, six finished below the Badgers in the standings. That group includes Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Penn State, Northwestern and Illinois.
Among the projected top five teams in the Big Ten, the only one the Badgers play twice is Michigan.
Another potential schedule break for UW: It doesn’t have to play at Michigan State, where it’s lost 10 in a row since 2004.
But the Badgers’ only games against Indiana and Nebraska, which are picked to finish second and third, respectively, are on the road.