Perturbed by shoddy tackling in both of the first two games — by head coach Matt LaFleur’s count, the Packers have missed a whopping 43 tackles the past two weeks — the coaches took a back-to-basics approach in practice throughout the week, emphasizing the importance of taking good angles to the ballcarrier, coming to balance on approach and wrapping up the offensive player upon arrival. While LaFleur did not institute any full-fledged tackling during 11-on-11 periods, there were times when the defense’s physicality appeared to take offensive players by surprise.
While the biggest perpetrators on the missed-tackle front have been players who are on the roster bubble, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine made it clear this week that the issue needs to be resolved and that it applies to everyone on that side of the ball — with no excuses or exceptions.
“We have to walk that fine line (in practice),” Pettine explained. “I know every team has their philosophy, but knowing a lot of the coaches around the league, most teams don’t do live work in the body of practice. That’s something you have to try to simulate the best you can. There’s no substitute for those live reps.
“A lot of our misses are with our young guys. I think some of it is just getting used to the speed of the game and some of the athletes they’re trying to tackle as opposed to what it was like for them in college. But we’re going to continue to work it. We’re not going to panic and go to live tackling drills. We understand the issues and who the culprits are, and hopefully we’ll take a step forward this week.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.