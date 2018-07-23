Waffles usually don’t bring to mind jalapeños, barbecue sauce and cheese curds. But for WeGo Waffles, savory goes hand in hand with sweet.
WeGo Waffles, a food cart that recently returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall, serves Liege waffles, a breadier variety of waffle.
WeGo’s waffles are similar in fluffiness to the waffles found at a hotel breakfast buffet, but with a twist. They’re baked with cheese curds in the dough. This may sound odd at first, but WeGo manages to pull it off with some savory treats.
All of the waffles cost $8, including choose-your-own toppings and signature waffle styles, like the BBQ Mac Attack, the Vedge Attack and the BBQ Oink attack.
The Ppopperrr came with cream cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onions and a raspberry reduction. The Chicken and Dreams, WeGo’s most popular waffle, was topped with juicy chicken, country gravy, shredded colby jack cheese and more jalapeños.
Both sets of toppings complemented the mild sweetness of their waffle bases, and I quite enjoyed the pockets of cheese curd found every few bites. WeGo doesn’t go light on the sauce so I’d recommend nabbing a few paper towels before finding a place to chow down.
WeGo has been around for a few years, but for one reason or another owner Nat Hanson has had trouble keeping the food cart consistently open. This year he became a father, which has added a lot to his plate other than just savory waffles. Then the food cart flooded.
“This year that rain in May damaged the cart when we had just opened,” Hanson said, “so we had to close for a month and a half.”
After he completed repairs, Hanson applied to the city of Madison for his food cart to receive a vending spot downtown. He hopes business will pick back up quickly now that he has a consistent location on Library Mall.
Hanson can’t take complete credit for the idea behind the liege waffles, It was actually a friend’s idea. Hanson and his friend started a waffles cart in Fort Collins, Colorado and ran it together before his friend left the enterprise all to Hanson.
When Hanson’s mother became ill and he relocated to Madison, he had the inspiration to add Wisconsin cheese curds to the dough to make his waffles more unique.
A sign on the food cart highlights Hanson’s choice to use dough instead of batter, which makes for a heavier, sturdier waffle. Dough is mixed by hand and doesn't contain the same egg and milk combination found in most batter mixtures.
The food cart, black with three incandescent light bulbs on the front, is a study in simplicity. As for drinks, Hanson said he usually offers Jolly Good Soda and boxed water.
While most of the menu is savory, WeGo also offers sweet waffles for those who prefer more traditional waffles and syrup. Customers can choose from Wisconsin maple syrup, chocolate and caramel sauces.
Hanson said that his goal is for the food cart to eventually become zero waste, or as close to zero waste as possible while also expanding the brand.
“We’d like to continue to build more of them and expand into other markets once we have everything hammered out,” Hanson said. “Maybe even a brick and mortar location.”