Lesser-known prospects?

There are different expectation levels in the group of players listed above. Linus Weissbach, for instance, started well last season but had trouble maintaining consistency. So while I think the Badgers have to be happy with his play so far on the whole, they'll be looking for more when they resume games.

Forward Sam Stange and defenseman Anthony Kehrer largely did what was asked of them in their first 10 NCAA games and neither looked out of place at this level. Kehrer was especially impressive in the Penn State series, blocking six shots to go along with four assists and a plus-6 rating. He went undrafted this year but more outings like those will make him a mid-to-late-round target in 2021.

With Stange, it's really a long game that the Badgers are playing. Last year was the right wing's first full year out of Wisconsin high school hockey, so the fine details of the game at a high level are still evolving for the Detroit fourth-round pick. But there's raw talent there that's going to help smooth some of the wrinkles.

Junior left wing Jack Gorniak, a fourth-round pick of Montreal in 2018, did well with the extra ice time he had while the Badgers were short-handed because of COVID-19.