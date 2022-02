UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles, and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.