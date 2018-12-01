Despite the Cardinals’ struggles, 35-year-old veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald just keeps plugging along. Team struggling? No matter. Rookie quarterback? No matter. He just continues to produce, entering the game having caught 44 passes for 460 yards and a team-best five touchdowns. He’s also had some big games historically against the Packers, who could try to defend him with rookie Jaire Alexander.
“Larry is one of the best receivers of all time. He’s in that top-10 of all time air,” Packers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt said. “He can catch the ball at different planes, he can run every route in the route tree, he blocks, he’s a complete receiver, he has great body control to the catch, there’s nothing this man cannot do or has not done. He’s extremely smart. He’s what NFL football is all about. I take my hat off to him. He’s a great player.”
While it might not be true, as Pettine said, that Fitzgerald is “getting better with age,” he will be a challenge for Alexander, who said he’s looking forward to it.
“Dominate. That’s the goal,” Alexander said. “Fitzgerald’s a great receiver but when you’re on that field, it’s an even playing field. That’s how I look at it. I don’t overglorify anybody when I’m on the field.”
