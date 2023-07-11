UW FOOTBALL

Editor's note: Badger Extra columnist Jim Polzin is picking the best University of Wisconsin football players at each jersey number, updating a project he helped complete in 2008. Today he looks closer at numbers 10 through 19.

We've reached a tricky portion of this list. Call it the transfer quarterback condundrum.

Questions to ponder as we enter this discussion:

Does a player leaving UW for another program automatically disqualify him from inclusion on the Badgers' all-time roster?

I say no, but it took imagining extreme examples to come to that conclusion.

Here's one: Let's say Braelon Allen, welcomed to the jersey club in the previous installment in this series, would have decided to transfer after last season. The next player to wear 0 could end up being a third-string wide receiver who doesn't deserve a spot on this list. Point is, it's going to take a lot to surpass Allen's great production over multiple seasons and a transfer shouldn't be a disqualifier.

But … loyalty should be considered, perhaps as a tiebreaker of sorts when it's a close call between two players.

Another question: Does one great season by a transfer outweigh multiple really good seasons by a player who was with the Badgers for his entire career?

Or maybe this is a better question: Can someone who is 16th in career passing yards at UW be considered the best player to wear No. 16?

I'm looking at you, Russell Wilson.

Welcome to the club

This isn't just a Wilson vs. Chris Ghidorzi debate at No. 16. It's a Wilson vs. Scott Tolzien vs. Ghidorzi debate.

It's Ghidorzi's number to lose, so let's examine a Wilson-Tolzien semifinal.

Wilson produced the greatest season by a UW quarterback after arriving from North Carolina State in 2011, throwing for 3,175 yards with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 72.8% of his passes and also running for six scores. He set an NCAA record — it was broken five years later — by posting a pass efficiency rating of 191.8.

The case for Tolzien: Two really good seasons as a starter prior to Wilson's arrival, throwing for a combined 5,164 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2009 and 2010. Tolzien's 72.9% completion rate as a senior still stands as the best mark in program history.

By the numbers

Monday: Nos. 0-9

Tuesday: Nos. 10-19

Wednesday: Nos. 20-29

Thursday: Nos. 30-39

Friday: Nos. 40-49

Saturday: Nos. 50-59

Sunday: Nos. 60-69

July 17: Nos. 70-79

July 18: Nos. 80-89

July 19: Nos. 90-99

How much should NFL production factor in this discussion? That's an individual choice. This topic is going to come up in a later installment, so here's my take: It should be considered but not weighed as heavily as what players did during their time at UW.

Still, it's hard to ignore what Wilson did after his magnificent season in Madison, winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in his second season and nearly repeating the following year.

Wilson is onto the final, and this has nothing to do with the fact that I blame Tolzien for some people spelling my last name P-O-L-Z-I-E-N for the last 15 years.

Ghidorzi started on teams that won back-to-back Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles. He was second in tackles as a junior in 1998 on a team that allowed the fewest points in the nation and led the team in tackles while serving as a captain as a senior.

Great resume. But Wilson set a standard for quarterbacks at UW that will be tough to top, even in this soon-to-begin Air Raid era. It comes down to this for me: When I close my eyes and picture the No. 16 jersey, it's Wilson wearing it for the Badgers.

The only other change I'd make in this installment is at No. 19, where Nick Herbig replaces Danny Lewis.

This isn't a no-brainer. Lewis, a halfback from 1955-57, led the Badgers in rushing in back-to-back seasons and the 611 he posted as a senior was the second-highest total by a UW player at the time, trailing only Alan Ameche. Lewis also went on to have nine-year career in the NFL after being drafted in the sixth round in 1958.

Herbig posted 21 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Badgers. Had he stuck around for one more season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, Herbig would have had a shot at breaking Tarek Saleh's record for career sacks (33).

Herbig's final season at UW moved him past Lewis, in my opinion: Consensus first-team All-Big Ten, plus second-team All-America honors by CBS, Walter Camp and the AFCA and a third-team pick by The Associated Press.

Stop to consider

We now move to Part 2 of the transfer quarterback conundrum, beginning with a statistical comparison.

Quarterback A: 5,438 yards, 47 touchdowns, 33 interceptions in three seasons as a starter. UW went a combined 32-9 during that stretch.

Quarterback B: 4,621 yards, 34 touchdowns, 29 interceptions in two seasons as a starter. UW went a combined 14-8 during that stretch.

Alex Hornibrook, meet Randy Wright.

Comparing quarterbacks from different eras is tricky. Expectations weren't as high when Wright played for the Badgers in the 1980s. A seven-win season followed by trips to Shreveport or Birmingham for a bowl game was a big deal. There wasn't social media to dissect all those interceptions or Wright's career 52.8% completion rate.

Hornibrook didn't have any of that going for him.

Another reason we probably remember Wright's career with more fondness was because he got better each season (and spent five seasons with the Packers). Hornibrook threw for 2,644 yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore, had an injury-riddled junior season and left for Florida State following that 2018 campaign when it became obvious Jack Coan would be the starter going forward. You can make an argument, based on statistics, that Hornibrook is the best No. 12. But it's close enough that the sour ending comes into play, so Wright keeps the spot.

Which brings us to Coan, who wore No. 17. That spot on the all-time roster belongs to Allen Langford, who started 41 games at cornerback and was named first-team All-Big Ten and the Badgers' MVP as a senior in 2008.

Coan ranks third at UW in both completion percentage (68.0%) and pass efficiency (144.7). His 2019 season — 2,727 yards, program-record 236 completions at a 69.6% clip, with 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions — was superb and ended with the Badgers playing in the Rose Bowl.

If he returned in 2020 and had even a solid campaign, there's a good chance he steals Langford's spot. Instead, Graham Mertz was handed the reigns to the offense, Coan transferred to Notre Dame and Paul Chryst was out of a job 2½ seasons later.

One other change I considered making was at No. 14, but I'm sticking with Dave Crossen over D'Cota Dixon.

Dixon was first-team All-Big Ten as a junior safety in 2017 and earned third-team honors in 2016 and 2018. He was a two-time captain who is one of the finest student-athletes to pass through UW, an absolute joy to cover.

Crossen was playing right around the time I was born, so it was fascinating to read about him while working on this project back in 2008. I still can't get over that Crossen, who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore linebacker despite weighing 189 pounds, had 28 tackles in a game against Purdue … and 24 against Iowa … and 23 against Indiana … and 23 against Oregon.

He's keeping No. 14.

Food for thought

All this quarterback talk, and I should remind people that one of the most beloved players in program history, Darrell Bevell, isn't on the all time roster.

That spot belongs to Ed Withers, who made history in 1950 by becoming the first Black player at UW to earn All-America honors. Withers, a defensive back, earned All-America honors the following season while playing on UW's famed "Hard Rocks" defensive unit.

Finally, from the check-back-after-this season department, No. 13 might be up for grabs. That spot belongs to Carl McCullough, who rushed for 1,038 yards as a sophomore in 1995 before getting, well, Dayned.

Wide receiver Chimere Dike has had a solid career and should have a big role in a more pass-happy offense in 2023, so McCullough's jersey could be in jeopardy.

How it looks now

An updated list of the top players to wear each jersey, from 10 through 19, with the best choice from the past 15 years in parentheses.

10 — Mike Samuel (Devin Smith)

11 — Ed Withers (Nick Nelson)

12 — Randy Wright (Alex Hornibrook)

13 — Carl McCullough (Chimere Dike)

14 — Dave Crossen (D'Cota Dixon)

15 — Ron VanderKelen (John Torchio)

16 — Russell Wilson (Wilson)

17 — Allen Langford (Jack Coan)

18 — Jim Leonhard (Collin Wilder)

19 — Nick Herbig (Herbig)

