Ryan Braun

Los Angeles

Joc Pederson (.248/.321/.522, 25 HR, 56 RBI) and Chris Taylor (.254/.331/.444, 17 HR, 63 RBI)

Pederson’s inability to hit lefties (.170 in just 53 at-bats this year) has rendered him strictly a platoon player, but a productive one with a history of big hits in postseason play. Taylor came out of nowhere last season after three nondescript years as a utility player with Seattle and LA. He’s taken a step back this year, leading the NL in strikeouts (178).

Milwaukee

Ryan Braun (.254/.313/.469, 20 HR, 64 RBI)

His MVP days are behind him but at 34 Braun had something of a comeback season and came up big down the stretch when he felt fully healthy. Hit .281 in the second half of the season.

EDGE | BREWERS

