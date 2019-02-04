I feel fortunate to live in a vibrant urban community where my family can grow and thrive. Madison's District 13 contains warm residential neighborhoods for families, unique natural resources and green spaces, and walkable access to restaurants and shopping. As a candidate for the City Council, I hope to serve my neighbors by making sure this remains the case for many years to come.
My focus as alder will be responsible management of Madison's growth and the inevitable increase in population and density. Within that framework, the council can address all of the goals and issues that we discuss during the campaign: equity, crime, affordable housing, jobs, infrastructure, and municipal finance. I will commit to always making decisions based on what I feel does the greatest good for our community, balancing my skills gained in my master's of business administration with the compassion I have learned as the father of three young daughters.
Within our district, the Edgewood stadium proposal is currently a divisive issue, and I have spoken to many neighbors on both sides. I have decided to take a strong stance in favor of the project, as the supply and demand for athletic facilities dictate it is needed and it will not cost Madison's taxpayers any money. It is important for the school and its neighbors to establish reasonable parameters for its use, but on principle it should proceed. If the reader of this column is pro-Edgewood, I'm your candidate. Beyond Edgewood, I am eager to see development along Park, Regent, Monroe, and all our commercial corridors to improve the real estate stock and create additional housing, restaurants, office and retail.
The seat I am competing for has turned over four times in the last five years. I aspire, should I earn the continued support of my neighbors, to bring stability to our representation on the council. As a professional, I have an established track record of being responsive to my clients, and empathetic even when my views or interests differ from theirs. I will perform similarly as alder, responding to communications from my constituents in a timely manner and allowing those with opposing viewpoints to educate my own perspective on how to do the greatest good for our city. As a former transportation commissioner for the village of Oak Park, Illinois, I had the opportunity to experience what this was like in making decisions on traffic, parking, safety, and signage.
Our spring primary will be exciting. There are dedicated citizens running in heavily contested elections for alder, School Board, and mayor. The number of candidates speaks greatly to how much our population cares about the future of the city. If you are in District 13, please shoot me an email at llazar@aol.com if there is anything I can tell you about myself and my views on any issue important to you. I hope to earn your vote on Feb. 19 and maybe even on April 2.