Lee Enterprises Podcast Posse

Consistency

Producing, recording, and editing takes time, usually a lot more time than anyone ends up expecting (and it goes without saying that everyone receiving this email is likely spread thin to begin with), but setting and sticking to a release schedule is a foundational element of increasing and maintaining your audience. I say this as someone who's gotten jammed up on more than one occasion and had to push things out a day or more, but maintaining that release date and time (if you aren't already) is a big step towards increased success.

You might be asking yourself right about now... "Hey, what time and day are the best to drop a podcast anyway?" Well, you can dig into some of the nitty gritty here, if you want. The objective math shows that the best time-slot (so far as downloads go) is Tuesday at 5 AM, and the most popular time to publish is Wednesday at 2 AM. That said, I don't believe that the improvements between days are life changing so don't feel compelled to conform to those days/times if you've got something in place that already works.