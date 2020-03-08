Lee Enterprises Podcast Posse

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Podcasters ahoy!
We got the introductions out of the way last week and you can check back in on that newsletter here if you missed it or just want a refresher for whatever reason.
I've spent a lot of time these past few months really digging my heels in trying to identify various ways that podcasters are successfully marketing their shows and in the coming weeks I'm going to use this email newsletter as a place to break down some of the things I've discovered.
Did anyone get a chance to mess with Headliner since last week? Email me if so with some links to the posts if they did well or, if you had any troubles with the interface, shoot an email to let me know if you need help with anything in general.
Consistency
Producing, recording, and editing takes time, usually a lot more time than anyone ends up expecting (and it goes without saying that everyone receiving this email is likely spread thin to begin with), but setting and sticking to a release schedule is a foundational element of increasing and maintaining your audience. I say this as someone who's gotten jammed up on more than one occasion and had to push things out a day or more, but maintaining that release date and time (if you aren't already) is a big step towards increased success.
You might be asking yourself right about now... "Hey, what time and day are the best to drop a podcast anyway?" Well, you can dig into some of the nitty gritty here, if you want. The objective math shows that the best time-slot (so far as downloads go) is Tuesday at 5 AM, and the most popular time to publish is Wednesday at 2 AM. That said, I don't believe that the improvements between days are life changing so don't feel compelled to conform to those days/times if you've got something in place that already works.
The biggest general takeaway was that, regardless of the day, scheduling your show to post in the pre-dawn hours, before your subscribers have started their morning commute, is the way to go if you can.
TL;DR - Shows that are released on a regular and consistent schedule, preferably publishing in the early AM hours so your subscribers can load it up for their morning commute, will develop a regular and consistent listenership.
Gimlet Academy
If you've been following the world of podcasting recently you might already know that Spotify has been making some big purchases intended to chip away at Apple's marketplace dominance, notably by spending $230 million last year to acquire the podcast network Gimlet. The earliest fruits of this partnership can be seen in their new show, Gimlet Academy.
Spotify's thinking, so far as I can tell, is ... "Hey if we're going to make a run at Apple, we need to get more podcasts on our network... and we want them to be good podcasts, so here's a 5-episode series with loads of helpful tips and tricks on ways to make your shows better, from people who know what they're talking about." The whole series runs just over two hours collectively, so it's definitely a crash course, but the return on investment could potentially be pretty high if it makes you think differently about the show you're working on.
TL;DR - Spend a couple hours with Gimlet Academy and it might make your show better. Certainly can't hurt.
Music licensing
I've fielded at least a couple questions about using music in podcasts, so here's Deborah Mannis-Gardner, owner of DMG Clearances, with 4 Things to Know which may or may not apply to you and your shows.
As I mentioned last week (and will keep on mentioning just to be thorough), everyone has access to royalty free music via Audioblocks, and you can make good use of it using this login info:
Username: onlinedev@madison.com
Password: 4uRw1TcKN2
So, that's about it for this week. There are some great shows that are percolating in various stages of pre-production that I'm looking forward to talking about more once they're out there for everyone to hear. And if you're working on anything and need an extra set of ears or just have any stray questions or thoughts, don't hesitate to reach out.
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: 608-250-4010
"The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall." - Mitch Hedberg