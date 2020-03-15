Lee Enterprises Podcast Posse

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Good morning, podcasters!
Hope this finds everyone safe and sound and socially distanced. Early last week I had a whole chunk of this drafted that was all about sports-centric podcasts, but I figure I can put that on a back-burner for the time being since there are a few bigger fish worth frying.
Anyway, it's a short (but very important) one this week since things are kinda crazy out there for everyone.
Digital Audio Workstations
We're working on getting access to some editing software for everyone to use (hopefully by the end of this week or early next week) but we have to assess everyone's current status and future needs before we can go a whole lot farther down that path. So, please take the survey linked below and let us know what's up so we can get access to everyone who needs it as soon as possible.
TL;DR - Take the survey ASAP please and thank you.
Soundtrap
In keeping with the Spotify theme I started last week (remember Gimlet Academy?), I want to introduce everyone to Soundtrap, a digital audio workstation that was bought by Spotify in 2017. If Gimlet Academy is a crash course on how to make better audio content (see last week's email), Soundtrap is the box of tools and workspace for you to actually get your hands dirty.
It's not perfect (the user interface for sure takes some getting used to), but the fact that there are multi-track options so you can layer clips will be a huge help if you're in a pinch.
There are free apps out there for audio recording and editing, but by and large they all have unique limitations. We're still working on licensing a digital audio workstation for everyone across Lee to use (see tat first section above) but Soundtrap looks like it might be worth experimenting with if you have the time or inclination, and especially since some of us might be working more remotely than usual in the coming weeks.
TL;DR - Soundtrap is free and worth taking for a spin if you don't have access to more robust audio editing software on all your desktops.
Survey
Like I said up there in the first graf, please take the survey. I'm repeating it down here because we really do need to know what the current situation is with everyone's set up. Thanks!
TL;DR - Here's the link again.
As always, don't hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, successes that might be scalable, or ways I could better help you make the best podcasts you can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week.
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: 608-250-4010
“I have a lot of growing up to do. I realized that the other day inside my fort.” – Zach Galifianakis