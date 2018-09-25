It’s hard to find an NBA all-time list of anything where the Lakers’ LeBron James isn’t one of the leaders, and that includes earnings.
James will pass Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki and climb to No. 4 on the league’s career salary list this season, the $35.5 million he’ll be getting in his first season with Los Angeles pushing him to about $270 million for his 16 seasons.
James is on pace to pass Shaquille O’Neal for the No. 3 spot in the 2019-20 season, and would then pass Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett for the No. 1 all-time spot in 2020-21.