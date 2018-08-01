In Wisconsin, we know there’s a better way for Washington to work. It’s what I call the Wisconsin Way, and I’m running for the U.S. Senate to bring our bold, conservative principles and values to our nation’s capital.
For too long, Sen. Tammy Baldwin has failed to deliver results for the Badger State citizens she claims to represent. She has spent nearly two decades in Congress — and many more years in the state before that — doing nothing, making her the very definition of the career politicians voters distrust.
Baldwin had her chance, and she failed. Under her watch, we’ve seen record spending resulting in monstrous debt, a broken health care system that she’s only made worse by the votes she’s taken in Congress, a weakening of our border security, and a loss of freedoms we all hold dear.
Thankfully, the last two years have provided a major change under the leadership of President Trump and congressional Republicans. After years of liberal mismanagement from President Obama and Sen. Baldwin, Republicans in Washington took a page from our Wisconsin playbook to deliver bold action and results.
Once-in-a-generation tax reform, regulatory reform, the selection of qualified and constitutional jurists for our Supreme Court, and a strengthening of our nation’s borders and national security are leading us to an era of prosperity.
The future of Washington is brighter than in quite some time, but there is so much more work to be done. Conservatives, who have made great strides since President Trump was elected, need reinforcements.
Baldwin and her allies Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will do anything in their power to undermine American exceptionalism, preferring to bow to foreign nations. Threats of impeachment, hostility toward working together on issues Wisconsinites care about, and a disdain for the heroes who keep us safe by protecting our southern border threaten to ruin the progress that’s been made.
As a lifelong Wisconsinite and conservative, I’ve seen the dangers presented by a radical political party whose members’ only goal is to resist, protest, and prevent any form of responsible governance.
The unhinged left did their worst in Wisconsin when we stood together to pass landmark collective bargaining reforms that saved taxpayers billions and returned power to citizens from greedy union bosses. Now they are desperately attempting the same scare tactics on the federal level. Sadly enough, it’s easy to get the impression that Democrats like Baldwin would rather see America fail than President Trump and his allies in Congress succeed.
The scare tactics, intimidation, and threats of violence currently embodying Baldwin’s Democrat Party are not the Wisconsin Way at all. She has done a disservice to the Badger State by embracing these vile tactics, and she has lost the trust of voters across our great state.
Wisconsin deserves better, and by electing me to the Senate, we can deliver the successes we’ve shared here at home over the last decade to a swamp still desperately in need of draining.
Leah Vukmir is a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.