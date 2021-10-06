LEADING THE WAY

The Badgers lead the nation in a number of team and individual categories. Dana Rettke continues to lead in hitting percentage (.534) and UW also is tops in team hitting (.330). Sydney Hilley is No. 1 in assists per set (12.32) and the Badgers are tops in kills per set (14.98).
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) hits the ball past Minnesota's Ellie Husemann (16), with teammate Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes (1), at right, in the first set of a match at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL