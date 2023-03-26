Effective business leaders orchestrate culture, setting the stage for creativity, employee engagement, the attraction and retention of top talent and marketplace success.

Their leadership engenders employee buy in. Supported employees sustain the culture, stoking that success. As former NBA basketball coach Phil Jackson said, “The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.”

This year’s Top Workplaces survey identified three stand-out leaders. Here’s a brief look at the approaches of this year’s special award winners for leadership:

LARGE COMPANY

Lynne Sexten, Agrace: After serving as a hospital administrator, Lynne Sexten arrived as president and CEO at Agrace in 2012 and immediately noticed that the patients were not as economically or racially diverse as those she saw in a hospital setting.

She went to work finding ways to help people of all means gain access to the care and support Agrace provides to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving. That gave birth to Agrace’s Care for All program.

“It’s very rewarding for staff to know that we don’t turn people away ever,” she said. “We really wanted to put our money where our mouth was and raise an endowment.”

That commitment — along with Sexten’s employee support and commitment to diversity was called out by Agrace employees. “Agrace actually shows that they care about us, their employees, their patients and their families,” said one employee. Another remarked: “They are driven by the mission.”

Sexten said she engineers many employee listening sessions and tries to be relatable to everyone on Agrace’s 850-member staff. And she believes in rewarding employees who tackle the important work of helping Agrace’s patients.

“We were able to give our staff a nice bonus this year, because we know that inflation socked them in the nose,” she said. “Rather than putting it in a bank account, we wanted to give it to them because they are the most important thing.”

MIDSIZE COMPANY

Jim Hartlieb, First Business Bank: When Jim Hartlieb started in the banking business at age 28, he was asked to manage 13 people who had been bank presidents prior to a consolidation. None of the former leaders were excited about the prospect.

“I had never been a manager,” said Hartlieb. “They had made their payday, so they didn’t really want to hear from me. I found that the golden rule is: Think about their perspective. How are they going to receive feedback? Where’s their mind at? Where’s their career at? Where do they want to get?"

With that experience under his belt, Hartlieb arrived at Madison-based First Business Bank 13 years ago, rising to president in 2017 and earlier this year he was promoted to president and CEO. The former University of Iowa quarterback crafted his style around being an attentive listener.

“It’s understanding what their goals might be, but then it’s outlining clear expectations and holding each other accountable for accomplishing those goals,” he said. “That discipline consistency has proven to be something that I value, and it works.”

One employee said: “The CEO communicates in an open, truthful fashion while expecting employees to provide open and honest feedback regarding organizational processes or observations.”

Hartlieb said he believes in directness and seeking and giving input. “Having the courage to provide honest feedback, both on successes and challenges — there’s too little of that.”

SMALL COMPANY

John Harris, AE Business Solutions: John Harris lost both of his parents in the last five years and that emotional ride helped form the leader he is today at AE Business Solutions.

“Watching the people at AE come alongside me and care for me the same way I hope I would have cared for them was a very powerful experience,” said Harris, the firm’s president.

The anxiety and grief also inform the way Harris views team members and their work at the Madison-based IT and workforce management company.

“We’re good at the IT stuff, but we’re not good if you’re trying to do the IT stuff while your mind is elsewhere because someone you love is sick,” Harris said. “Don’t use your vacation. I don’t care how long it takes. Revenue is important, but if we do all of the right things, we end up treating our clients well, treating our employees well.”

He added: “The heart of the company has to be beating for the brain to be really effective. If you’re thinking only about strategy and revenue and screw the employees that won’t work. I’ve worked at places like that, and I didn’t like it — didn’t like any second of it.”

Employees recognize Harris’ efforts. “I especially love the work-life balance and the flexibility,” one employee said. “I am pushed and challenged daily in my career and my team members are always encouraging and supportive.”