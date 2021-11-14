 Skip to main content
Lauren Meudt, sr., G, Waunakee
Lauren Meudt, sr., G, Waunakee

Waunakee's Lauren Meudt (4) looks to pass around the Oregon defense during the first half of a WIAA Division 1 girls basketball regional semifinal game between the teams at Baraboo High School in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The 5-foot-10 senior has proven herself a threat on both ends of the court. She is the Warriors' second-leading returning scorer with 8.6 points per game, and on defense she swiped an impressive 2.6 steals per game. Meudt also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

