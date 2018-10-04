Minnesota Duluth 2018 celebration photo

The final act of the 2017-18 college hockey season saw Minnesota Duluth defeat Notre Dame for its second NCAA championship.

Remember how close Minnesota Duluth was to not even being in the NCAA tournament last season, not to mention winning it all?

If not, here’s a refresher: Had any of the six conference championship games on the day before Selection Sunday ended up in a different result, the Bulldogs would have been out and Minnesota would have been in.

Would Don Lucia still be coaching the Golden Gophers? Would a Big Ten Conference school have been able to win the title? It’s a wormhole of alternate outcomes.

Regardless, because a of a young roster last season and only one early signing, the Bulldogs have an impressive group back in their title defense. But it gets tougher from here: No defending champion has made the Frozen Four since 2005, when Denver capped off back-to-back titles.

Elsewhere, look for Boston College and North Dakota to jump back into the NCAA tournament mix after a rare season in which they both missed out. The last time that happened was 2002 — the year before the field expanded from 12 to 16 teams — after they played each other in the 2000 and 2001 national championship games.

And here’s a sleeper pick for the tournament: Colorado College has had a losing record in six straight seasons but showed signs of major improvement last season with second-team All-American forward Nick Halloran. With a national-best 98 percent of their goal-scoring returning, the Tigers could make another big step.

