Remember how close Minnesota Duluth was to not even being in the NCAA tournament last season, not to mention winning it all?
If not, here’s a refresher: Had any of the six conference championship games on the day before Selection Sunday ended up in a different result, the Bulldogs would have been out and Minnesota would have been in.
Would Don Lucia still be coaching the Golden Gophers? Would a Big Ten Conference school have been able to win the title? It’s a wormhole of alternate outcomes.
Regardless, because a of a young roster last season and only one early signing, the Bulldogs have an impressive group back in their title defense. But it gets tougher from here: No defending champion has made the Frozen Four since 2005, when Denver capped off back-to-back titles.
Elsewhere, look for Boston College and North Dakota to jump back into the NCAA tournament mix after a rare season in which they both missed out. The last time that happened was 2002 — the year before the field expanded from 12 to 16 teams — after they played each other in the 2000 and 2001 national championship games.
And here’s a sleeper pick for the tournament: Colorado College has had a losing record in six straight seasons but showed signs of major improvement last season with second-team All-American forward Nick Halloran. With a national-best 98 percent of their goal-scoring returning, the Tigers could make another big step.