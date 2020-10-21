Larry Davies and Kendall Richards talk home air safety solutions

Kendall: We can always add a fresh air intake into an older home but I’d say if your furnace is more than 15 years old it probably makes sense to do a whole new system. Our technicians will come and do a full inspection and offer some ideas. The important thing is talking to them and making sure you understand everything we can do.

I’ve read about something called air ionization. What is that about?

Larry: What happens is you use electricity to charge the air molecule so it attaches to small particles and drags them down. It can help with mold, dust or anything that floats in the air. It’s actually been around a long time and it works.

So with everyone starting to turn on their furnaces I’d assume this a really busy time for All Comfort Services?

Kendall: We are pretty busy right now but the good thing is that the cold weather kind of comes in bursts and then it warms up again. So when you get the first cold snap, a lot of people will call with furnace problems. Then we get the next cold spell and other customers call. So things get kind of spread out over a few weeks, which helps us out.

I also see that you guys do electric and plumbing work too?