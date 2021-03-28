Larry Barton: Strang designs a culture through listening and learning

As a 54-person firm drawing together the elements of architecture, engineering, interior design and planning, Strang Inc. aims to design innovative solutions that reflect its clients’ cultures and strategic missions.

Larry Barton, chief executive officer of the Madison-based firm, talks about creating a strong culture at Strang:

What are the key drivers of employee engagement at Strang?

Listening, transparency and inclusion.

Employee engagement starts by listening, understanding aspirations, challenges, and — especially during a pandemic — fears. This is done in both casual and structured ways such as with confidential surveys, reviews and mentoring. Equipped with this understanding, open communication and transparency builds the trust which forms the foundation of a relationship between employees and leadership. Lastly, including employees in strategic planning and corporate direction creates alignment. Think of this as an employee-inspired corporate vision aligning career aspirations with the organization’s mission.

In a creative field, how do you stimulate new ideas and keep that creative spark alive?