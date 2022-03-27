Large firms stand out for their variety, attention to culture

Rounding out this year’s Top Workplaces in the large-company category are several familiar names in a variety of sectors, with distinctive characteristics that make them stand-out places to work.

6. AGRACE

Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization providing care and support to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or dealing with grief. Founded in 1978, today it employs 781 people and is Wisconsin’s largest hospice provider.

The organization believes that a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion is vital in any top-performing workplace. Agrace works to foster a culture of inclusion that celebrates everyone’s uniqueness, something that leads to staff developing meaningful and empathetic connections.

Agrace has established a staff committee representing clinical and non-clinical personnel to think differently about workflows, accessibility, marketing and other issues to help push inclusion forward.

7. FIRST WEBER REALTORS

With 412 Madison staff members and agents, First Weber provides comprehensive real estate services to its agents and clients. Founded in 1971, First Weber provides technology trainers, a full-time staff attorney and a graphics designer to help agents achieve success.

It also supports its agents with full-time support, answering questions and connecting them with the resources need to do their work. The company also involved in communities through the First Weber Foundation, which has donated more than $3 million to charitable causes since 2006.

8. SUMMIT CREDIT UNION

Summit Credit Union promotes a culture aimed at helping members achieve financial wellness through its products and expert guidance. That helps give employees a sense of meaning in their work.

“When people take control of their finances, it can help so many aspects of their life. When you learn more about how to manage money, you’ve learned a lifelong skill. It impacts almost every aspect of your life. And it’s empowering,” said Kim Sponem, president and CEO of the Cottage Grove-based credit union.

9. WPS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

The Madison-based, not-for-profit health insurer has 1,060 local employees who provided health benefits services to more than 18.1 million customers and beneficiaries in 2021, paying out more than $70 billion in claims.

In addition to its comprehensive benefits package, WPS Health Solutions offers employees remote and hybrid work options, employee wellness reimbursement, professional development opportunities, scholarship programs and local business discounts.