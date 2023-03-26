The appealing characteristics and benefits of work life at large area companies were evident in the 2023 Top Workplaces survey.

Here are other firms that were recognized in this year’s large-company category:

6. FIRST WEBER REALTORS

With 428 Madison staffers, First Weber Realtors backs its agents with fulltime support, answering questions and connecting them with the resources needed to do their work. The company is also involved in communities through the First Weber Foundation, which has donated more than $3.75 million to charitable causes since 2006.

The full-service real estate firm has 70 offices and more than 1,400 real estate professionals, First Weber is a consistent Wisconsin leader for unit sales and real estate sales volume.

Employee comment: “First Weber has the best support, starting with management. The technology updates are critical to keep pace with other agencies and First Weber goes above and beyond to make that happen.”

7. PLASTIC INGENUITY

This Cross Plains company, which does plastic thermoforming for health care, food and consumer products globally, has 370 area employees. They enjoy a profit-sharing plan in which 42% of profits are returned to employees annually, plus a 401(k) match.

Collaboration is a hallmark at Plastic Ingenuity, as staff members work as a team to maintain a strong engineering focus. Safety is also an emphasis, with the company offering subsidies for safe footwear, safety glasses and custom hearing protection.

Employee comment: “I feel valued and get to work on new and unique projects every day. I get to be a part of a team where everyone communicates well and enjoys each other.”

8. UW CREDIT UNION

With 663 Madison-area employees, the UW Credit Union has won Top Workplaces recognition three times. It has a “foundation wage” which ensures all employees earn at least $17 an hour, conducts regular benchmarking studies to ensure competitive pay, offers 172 hours of paid time off per year for full timers and provides 16 hours of paid volunteer time off each year.

It also offers a 401(k) match for all employees aged 18 or older who have been employed for at least a month. It is also committed to sustainability, from purchasing 100% renewable energy to reducing water use and paper consumption.

Employee comment: “I can bring my whole self to work. I am appreciated for who I am and what I bring to the table. I have opportunities to learn, be involved and make a real difference.”

9. EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION

Exact Sciences’ portfolio of cancer detection products, focusing on colorectal, breast, prostate, lung and liver cancers, aims to find cancer at its earliest stages, when it is most treatable. The Madison firm has 5,210 local employees.

Exact Sciences prides itself on creating an inclusive workplace culture that fosters a trusting environment, encourages togetherness among employees and develops people. It also offers a robust wellness program that includes a component rewarding participants with an annual payout.

Employee comment: “I actually feel valued and real effort is made to show avenues open to us for career growth and development.”

10. WPS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

This not-for-profit health insurer, which has 876 Madison employees, has grown to reach active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors and families in Wisconsin and worldwide.

The organization, through sponsorships, donations, volunteerism and in-kind support, emphasizes investment in causes that mental health and well-being support for all communities. It also features a performance-based in which excellence is recognized and rewarded.

Employee comment: “I have a very flexible schedule, which enables me to be a single mom and still be there for my kids.”