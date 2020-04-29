Langer, Darrell J.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MARSHALL—Darrell J. Langer, of Marshall, age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, with his family by his side while working on the farm he lived on all his life and cared for with all his heart and soul. Darrell was born on Sept. 16, 1940, to Darrell, Sr. and Helen M. (Theis) Langer. He was married for 52 years to Caroline Francis Langer, before her passing in 2014. Darrell will be missed by his children, Christina (Tony) Garcia of Cheshire, Conn., Julie (significant other, Dennis Heiman) and son, Kevin, of Columbus; grandchildren, Alex, Molly and Miranda Garcia, Bryson and Kayllin Langer and Mathew and Mitchell Keller.