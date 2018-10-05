With Randall Cobb (hamstring) out and Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) questionable, the Packers could be without all three of their top wide receivers at kickoff. While the young receivers will have to play and contribute, coach Mike McCarthy surely designed his game plan to utilize other position groups – and the tight end unit, with veterans Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kendricks, would be the logical one to use more extensively.
The versatile Kendricks, who had a crucial drop at Washington two weeks ago and another one against the Bills, is the logical choice to get more involved. While Graham is already a focal point of the offense, Kendricks has been in the offense longer than both Graham and Lewis, who each signed as free agents during the offseason, and can line up anywhere.
“I would imagine that they would have us out there a little more often,” Kendricks said. “I’m (considered) an ‘adjuster.’ So a lot of things we might run out of 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, three receivers), I need to know how to run out of 12 (one back, two tight ends, two receivers) in case something would go wrong. I don’t know if that’s the route they’re going to go, but it’s kind of a benefit of playing my position, because I kind of have to know everything (anyway). It’s kind of tough having to know so much, but it’s also a benefit that if a situation comes up, I’ll be ready to play.”