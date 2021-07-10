Lana Centeno: Be thankful for First Amendment

Can you imagine life without the First Amendment?

If I were not allowed to speak about my beliefs, then I would not be writing this letter. Freedom of speech is essential. Without it, even some of the simplest things would be restricted.

Imagine a book club has a party and orders an almond cake. Two of the members are deathly allergic to almonds, but a member points the detail out. If the member had not been allowed to speak, then later, a much bigger dilemma would have affected the book club.

Of course, there are negative aspects to having freedom of speech. One of its downsides is that freedom of speech can allow people to say very hurtful words about others. Then again, with freedom of expression, you have the opportunity to call out such people.

The First Amendment allows more than just voicing opinions. Freedom of the press is included, allowing important news to reach the population. It also includes the freedom to assemble and freedom of religion.

I’ve shared several examples of why the First Amendment is vital. For this, and many more reasons, I am thankful for the First Amendment.

Centeno is home-schooled in the Shawano County village of Wittenberg.